DC Vs PBKS Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All IPL 2021 Match 11 Details

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 18. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The DC vs PBKS live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings preview

The Delhi Capitals completely outplayed the Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest of the season. However, they failed to come up with a strong performance against the Rajasthan Royals and ended up losing their second fixture by 3 wickets. While Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw showcased stunning form in their first game, the team's batting order failed to make an impact against the Rajasthan Royals. The last year's finalists will look to go all guns blazing in their forthcoming fixture as they aim to get back to their winning ways.

The KL Rahul-led side won a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals to commence their campaign. However, much like DC, their star-studded batting line-up let them down in their second fixture, as they could only manage to post a total of 106 against CSK. The PBKS side have a number of impactful players in their side, and they have a significant chance of making a thumping comeback with a comprehensive victory against Rishabh Pant and co.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, the weather in Mumbai seems to be ideal for an uninterrupted T20 encounter. Clear skies are expected during the day and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The wicket at the Wankhede has always been considered as a perfect batting track. The first two fixtures at the venue saw the batters dominating the contest between bat and ball. However, the wicket has behaved differently in the recent matches and the batters have visibly struggled to score runs quickly on the pitch. Considering the power-hitters in both the line-ups, the upcoming contest promises to be a high-scoring encounter. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the surface.

Average first innings score: 166 (77 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 40, Lost – 37

DC vs PBKS Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

Delhi Capitals speedster Anrich Nortje has come out of quarantine and has joined the DC squad after testing negative for the COVID-19 virus. The fast bowler will be available for selection in DC's upcoming game against PBKS.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hoopda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.

DC vs PBKS best team: DC vs PBKS player record

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer in the 13th season of the cash-rich league. While the team failed to make it to the Playoffs, the right-hander finished as the leading run-scorer of the edition. The opening batsman amassed 670 runs from 14 matches with five half-centuries and a ton. For the Delhi Capitals, it was Shikhar Dhawan who was the top-run scorer for them in the UAE in the IPL 2020. The southpaw accumulated 618 runs with two centuries and four half-centuries.

DC vs PBKS best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – L Rahul, S Dhawan, C Gayle

Vice-Captain – M Agarwal, R Pant, P Shaw

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 team

Keeper – L Rahul (C), R Pant

Batsmen – S Dhawan (VC), P Shaw, C Gayle, M Agarwal

All-Rounders – D Hooda, M Stoinis

Bowlers – A Khan, A Singh, R Ashwin

DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

The Delhi Capitals are likely to trump the Punjab Kings in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The DC vs PBKS match prediction and DC vs PBKS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DC vs PBKS Dream11 team and DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Delhi Capitals / Punjab Kings / Instagram