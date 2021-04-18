DC Vs PBKS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 11 Full Preview

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 18 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The DC vs PBKS live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane contest, here's a look at DC vs PBKS live telecast details, DC vs PBKS pitch report and weather forecast, DC vs PBKS live scores info and DC vs PBKS head to head record.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match preview

The Delhi Capitals had a fantastic start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year as they claimed a comprehensive victory over the Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the season. The Rishabh Pant-led side played a dominant brand of cricket and outplayed their opposition to get off to a flying start in the IPL 2021. However, they lost their subsequent fixture by 3 wickets against the Rajasthan Royals. The DC team have a number of T20 stalwarts in their line-up, and they are expected to bounce back with a bang in their upcoming fixture against the Punjab Kings.

The Punjab Kings were involved in a high-scoring thriller against the Rajasthan Royals, which they ultimately managed to win by 4 runs. While their star-studded batting line-up fired in their first game of the season, the team's batters failed to deliver in their second game in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. They could only manage to post a total of 106 against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday and had to face an embarrassing 6-wicket loss. Both DC and PBKS have lost their respective previous clashes and will be keen to get back to their winning ways with an inspiring performance.

DC vs PBKS live telecast and live streaming details

For the DC vs PBKS live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, April 18. For DC vs PBKS live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Moreover, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs PBKS live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs PBKS pitch report

The wicket at the Wankhede has always been considered as a perfect batting track. The first two fixtures at the venue saw the batters dominating the contest between bat and ball. However, the wicket behaved differently in the following two fixtures. Batsmen have struggled to put up a strong show in the last two encounters at the venue and the wicket has also behaved differently in those matches. A similar tricky surface is expected in the upcoming DC vs PBKS clash as well.

Mumbai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions in Mumbai seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the day and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

DC vs PBKS head to head

According to the DC vs PBKS head to head record, the Punjab Kings have emerged to be more successful in their clashes in the Indian Premier League. The two teams have played against each other in 26 matches so far in the competition. The Punjab Kings have trumped the Delhi Capitals on 15 occasions, whereas the Delhi Capitals have 11 wins to their name.

