IPL 2021, DC Vs PBKS Live Score Online: Smith-Dhawan In The Middle, DC Look Good In Chase

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 18 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jitesh Vachhatani
DC
22:04 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Netizens laud Prithvi Shaw for his fiery knock

 

22:01 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Irfan Pathan hails Prithvi Shaw's shot off Richardson

 

21:59 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Steve Smith gets his first run for Delhi

DC 62/1 (6)

 

21:56 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh dismisses dangerous Shaw

DC 60/1 (5.4)

 

21:52 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Dhawan-Shaw stitch 50 runs partnership in no time

DC 57/0 (5)

 

21:47 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Prithvi Shaw wreaking havoc at Wankhede

DC 43/0 (4)

 

21:44 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Dhawan-Shaw taking the attack on Punjab's bowlers

DC 31/0 (3)

 

21:38 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Shami gives tough time to Dhawan and Shaw

DC 21/0 (2)

21:34 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Dhawan starts with boundary, DC begin their chase

DC 10/0 (1.1)

  

21:29 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh to start the proceedings for Punjab

DC 2/0 (0.2)

  

21:16 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Shahrukh Khan impresses Sanjay Manjrekar

 

21:14 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Shahrukh Khan powers PBKS to 195

PBKS 195/4 (20)

 

21:11 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Avesh Khan dismisses dangerous Pooran

PBKS 179/4 (19)

 

21:04 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Pooran-Hooda eye big finish, 2 overs to go

PBKS 170/3 (18)

 

21:00 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Aakash Chopra laud Mayank Agarwal for his explosive inning

PBKS 164/3 (17.3)

 

20:57 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Woakes gets big wicket, dismisses Chris Gayle

PBKS 161/3 (16.5)

 

20:55 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Birthday 50 of KL Rahul says Harsha Bhogle

 

20:53 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Kagiso Rabada completes his 150 wickets in IPL

PBKS 151/2 (16.1)

 

20:52 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Deepak Hooda opens his account with a six off Rabada

 

20:52 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Rabada makes a strong comeback, gets KL Rahul's wicket

PBKS 150/2 (15.5)

 

20:47 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Ashwin uses his experience, completes his spell

PBKS 141/1 (15.1)

 

20:43 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Stoinis drops a sitter, KL Rahul survives

PBKS 135/1 (14.3)

20:40 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Birthday Boy KL Rahul brings up his half-century

PBKS 128/1 (14)

20:37 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Netizens hail Mayank Agarwal for his outstanding knock

 

20:32 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Agarwal departs

Debutant Meriwala strikes, bags his first IPL wicket as Mayank Agarwal walks back after a well-made 69. Punjab are 122/1

20:20 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Agarwal hits two maximums

Agarwal greets pacer Rabada with two maximums, Delhi desperately search for a wicket. PBKS are 107/0

 

20:17 IST, April 18th 2021
Quickfire 50 for Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal returns to form with 50 against DC. PBKS are 93/0

20:12 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Punjab sailing towards a huge total

Strategic Timeout! Delhi have been unable to strike early allowing Punjab to sail towards a huge total. Mayank Agarwal seems to have found his lost touch while KL Rahul continues to stroke the ball nicely. PBKS are 87/0 after 9 overs. 

20:03 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Netizens excited to see Steve Smith in action

 

19:59 IST, April 18th 2021
DC vs PBKS: Powerplay Ends!

PBKS openers power team to 59/0 without losing a wicket in the powerplay

