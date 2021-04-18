IPL 2021, DC Vs PBKS Live Score Online: Smith-Dhawan In The Middle, DC Look Good In Chase

Quick links:
No Indian youngster is as elite as Prithvi Shaw in t20s.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 18, 2021
Prithvi Shaw has elite intent as far as limited over cricket is concerned. Believe in playing fearless cricket. No young opener comes close to him at the moment. Elite Mentality.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 18, 2021
Best thing about Prithvi Shaw is that, even in his worse days, he looks to attack in shorter format.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021
That shot by Prithvi shaw 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2021
Steve Smith is off the mark first ball with a typical flick to the leg-side 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
Many more runs to come, Steve 🔥
DC - 62/1 (6)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
Arshdeep ends the Shaw! 💪💪💪— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 18, 2021
Cramps him for room and Gayle takes a dolly 🤩#DC - 59/1 (5.3)#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS
The Shaw Straight Drive ✅— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
The Dhawan Square Cut ✅
What a start 💙
DC - 57/0 (5)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
An exhibition of drives down the ground by Shaw 😍— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
Dilliwalon, which Prithvi drive did you like the most?
DC - 43/0 (4)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
Just 3 overs in and we've already seen some sublime shots from the Gabbar-Shaw duo 😍— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
This chase is on.
DC - 31/0 (3)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
Oyeeee! 😮— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 18, 2021
Shami squares Shaw up completely... #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS
Shikhar Dhawan, first ball, four.— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
Thank you very much.
DC - 10/0 (1)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
Time to defend! 💪— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 18, 2021
It's Arshdeep Singh who will kick things off with a slip in place 🤩#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS
Showed excellent temperament last game and tonight some wonderful ‘limited time’ hitting. Lots to like about Shahrukh. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#PBKSvDC— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 18, 2021
16 off the final over and we end with 1⃣9⃣5⃣/4⃣! 💪#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 18, 2021
The yorker wide outside off-stump works well for Avesh Khan as he dismisses Pooran for 9 👏— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
P.S. How good was that catch by Rabada? 💙
PBKS - 179/4 (19)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
Nicky P in da 🏠— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 18, 2021
A meaty blow for a one-bounce four 🔥#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS
There isn’t a selfish bone in Mayank’s body. First name you want on the team sheet as a captain. Welcome back, Mayank 🥳🤗 #DCvPBKS #IPL2021— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2021
Gayle slices a slower ball and it's an easy catch for Ripal Patel at Cover 💙#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
A birthday half century for Rahul. He has to dominate the second half now like Mayank Agarwal so delightfully controlled the first for @PunjabKingsIPL— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2021
1⃣st of the night 💪🏼— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
1⃣5⃣0️⃣th of his career 🔥
We love you Kagi'SO' much! 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvPBKS #IPL2021 @KagisoRabada25
Deepak Hooda's off the mark with a six 💥#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #DCvPBKS
Rabada gets the birthday boy 👏— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
Pulling things back in the last few overs here 💪
PBKS - 141/2 (15.2)#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
He bowls out his 4 overs for 28 runs, a brilliant spell from the experienced pro in his 250th T20 💙👏#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021
😩😩#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
A FIFTY for the birthday boy here at The Wankhede.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2021
Live - https://t.co/wbefi7u3wk #DCvPBKS #VIVOIPL
Mayank Agarwal goes for a fantastic 69 in just 36 balls, from the word go he was looking in terrific touch. A stage well set for batsmen to follow, breathtaking knock by him.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021
He came,— ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) April 18, 2021
He saw👀,
He Destroyed their bowling line-up🔥
Our Mayank is back in form🔥
Take a Bow 🙌🏻#IPL2021 #MayankAgarwal
25 ball fifty for Mayank Agarwal. Nice to see him in the runs after two failures.— Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) April 18, 2021
Debutant Meriwala strikes, bags his first IPL wicket as Mayank Agarwal walks back after a well-made 69. Punjab are 122/1
Agarwal greets pacer Rabada with two maximums, Delhi desperately search for a wicket. PBKS are 107/0
Mayank's arrived and he's launching 'em 🚀#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS
Mayank Agarwal returns to form with 50 against DC. PBKS are 93/0
Strategic Timeout! Delhi have been unable to strike early allowing Punjab to sail towards a huge total. Mayank Agarwal seems to have found his lost touch while KL Rahul continues to stroke the ball nicely. PBKS are 87/0 after 9 overs.
Steve Smith masterclass coming 🔥#DCvPBKS
Steve Smith is playing tonight!!!!! Steve Smith is playing tonightttttt. Yesssss god pls help my boy play well pls ❤❤❤❤#dcvspbks
Great to see Steve Smith getting a game today he should have been in the starting 11 of DC hopefully the team management will back him and give him many opportunities before dropping him.— Jai chopra (@criclive102) April 18, 2021
Steve Smith is back in the DC XIs— Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) April 18, 2021
Finally the Steve Smith playing in today's match❤🙏— AKKi Trends ™️ #CSK💛 (@TrendsAkki) April 18, 2021
PBKS openers power team to 59/0 without losing a wicket in the powerplay