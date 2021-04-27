DC Vs RCB: Avesh Khan List Of Wickets In IPL 2021 Ft. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan has truly made a mark in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The right-arm quick has troubled the batsmen with his accurate bowling and deceptive variations. Avesh Khan has also got a knack for picking some big wickets, something which he has done in the competition so far. The Avesh Khan fastest ball in IPL 2021 has been clocked at 145.12 kmph.

DC vs RCB: Here's a look at prominent Avesh Khan IPL 2021 wickets

The 24-year old has produced some stunning spells this season and has played an instrumental role in Delhi's four triumphs. On Tuesday, the Avesh Khan RCB outing turned out to be impressive as he bagged the prized wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli in Match 22 of the IPL 2021 that is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The speedster registered impressive figures of 1/24 from his four overs, which could result in the Avesh Khan RCB . figures being a match-winning one. Let's take a look at some prominent Avesh Khan IPL 2021 wickets so far -

Faf Du Plessis and MS Dhoni vs Chennai Super Kings

Avesh Khan ensured that Delhi got off to a great start in their opening game by trapping Faf du Plessis in front of the wicket for a duck. He then returned to bowl during the latter stage of the game and got rid of MS Dhoni for a duck as well which helped Delhi restrict CSK to a par total. Khan ended the game with figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Shivam Dube and David Miller vs Rajasthan Royals

The Delhi pacer dismissed Dube for just 2 and reduced Rajasthan to 36/4 in their quest to chase 147. He then returned in the 16th over and claimed the wicket of David Miller (62 off 43 balls) who was going berserk. He also picked the wicket of Riyan Parag for 2. Avesh registered top figures of 3/32 from his four overs but his effort wasn't enough as Rajasthan won the game with two balls to spare.

Nicholas Pooran vs Punjab Kings

Khan grabbed the wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over for 9. The southpaw, who is renowned for his big-hitting abilities, could have added a few more runs to their tally but his timely dismissal ensured that PBKS were kept below 200. Avesh picked one wicket in the game and gave away 33 runs in his four overs.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mumbai Indians

Avesh Khan bagged the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, who was going strong and was scoring at a strike rate of over 150. The Mumbai Indians batsman's wicket triggered a sudden collapse as the defending champions were restricted to 137/9. Avesh also claimed the wicket of Rahul Chahar and registered figures of 2/15 from 2 overs.

Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi had set a target of 160 and SRH were going strong in their chase. Jonny Bairstow, in particular, was smashing Delhi bowlers all around the park. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant introduced Avesh into the attack and the bowler struck in the very first over by dismissing the dangerous Bairstow for 38(18). He also picked wickets of Virat Singh (4) and Vijay Shankar (8) and ended the game with figures of 3/34 from four overs. The game went into the Super Over in which Delhi secured a thrilling win.

Virat Kohli vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Avesh Khan bowled splendidly against RCB and grabbed the big wicket of Virat Kohli for 12 (11). The pacer recorded excellent figures of 1/24 vs RCB. His bowling at the death was lauded by the commentators as well. Avesh managed to keep a check on AB de Villiers with his toe-crushing yorkers.

