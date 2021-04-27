DC Vs RCB Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Delhi Vs Bangalore IPL 2021 Match Preview

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 22nd match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 27. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The DC vs RCB live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore preview

Both Dehli Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have showcased a dominant brand of cricket this season. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are placed second on the points table. The last year's finalists are coming into the fixture with three successive victories and will be keen to capitalise on the momentum. A victory in this encounter will make them the table toppers in IPL 2021.

DC clinched a crucial victory against SRH in their last encounter where they held their nerves in the all-important Super Over to register a famous win. They will look to go all guns blazing against the RCB side on Tuesday. Their clash promises to be an entertaining one for the fans.

RCB has a fabulous start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they earned comprehensive victories in their first four fixtures. However, they faced their maiden loss this season as they came second in their clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. After enjoying a run at the top of the table, Virat Kohli and co. have fallen to third place on the points table. Just like DC, RCB also have a chance of moving to the top of the table if they manage to win their forthcoming encounter.

Game Day: DC v RCB Preview



We’ve arrived in Ahmedabad and take on the Delhi Capitals with an opportunity to go to the top of the table. Here’s what our coaches had to say before the big game. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/3piifWT6A2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather conditions in Ahemdabad seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket on Tuesday. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the day and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees during the game.

DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report

The strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad favoured the batters during the last two T20Is between India and England earlier this year. However, the wicket behaved differently on Monday and faster bowlers dominated the contest between bat and ball during the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings clash. However, considering the star-studded batting line-ups of the two teams, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first to make the most of the conditions.

Average first innings score: 160 (16 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6, Lost – 6

DC vs RCB Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

Delhi Capitals' star off-spinner R Ashwin has taken a break from the IPL 2021 in order to be with his family during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the Delhi team will be without the services of the champion bowler. RCB also will miss Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa as the two Australian cricketers have pulled out of the T20 competition citing personal reasons.

DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan & Umesh Yadav

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed & Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RCB best team: DC vs RCB player record

Glenn Maxwell has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer for the RCB side so far in IPL 2021. The swashbuckling batter has scored 198 runs from five matches with two half-centuries. Medium-pacer Harshal Patel has been the most successful bowler in this year's IPL. The right-arm pacer has 15 wickets to his name from just 5 matches and he is also the Purple Cap holder.

While RCB have the Purple Cap holder to their side, DC will take the field with the Orange Cap holder. Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most number of runs in IPL 2021 so far. The southpaw has 259 runs from 5 matches with two half-centuries. 24-year-old Avesh Khan has impressed fans with his exploits with the ball this year. The talented youngster has claimed 11 wickets from his five appearances.

DC vs RCB best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Dhawan, D Padikkal, V Kohli

Vice-Captain – H Patel, P Shaw, G Maxwell

Devdutt Padikkal and Shikhar Dhawan will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DC vs RCB Dream11 team

Keeper – R Pant

Batsmen – S Dhawan (C), G Maxwell, D Padikkal (VC), P Shaw, V Kohli

All-Rounders – W Sundar, A Patel

Bowlers – H Patel, A Khan, M Siraj

DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to trump the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The DC vs RCB match prediction and DC vs RCB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DC vs RCB Dream11 team and DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: iplt20.com