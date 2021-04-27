IPL 2021, DC Vs RCB Live Score Online: Will Pant Play Lalit Yadav In R Ashwin's Absence?

Quick links:
Prithvi Shaw has been providing the team with quickfire starts this IPL, and he did so again with 53 in the previous encounter. However, he got out just 8 short of reaching 1000 IPL runs. If Shaw gets there against RCB, he will become the second-youngest player to get to the milestone. Who was the youngest, you ask? His skipper Rishabh Pant.
Speaking of the skipper, Rishabh is just one four away from completing 200 fours for DC in the IPL while Shikhar Dhawan is two fours away from the very same landmark. Whoever gets there first, will be only the second batsman after Virender Sehwag to get there.
Amit Mishra has dismissed Glenn Maxwell four times but also has an economy rate of 11.38 against him, and is bound to be an interesting matchup when they face each other.
The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) side will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC) in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM IST. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the DC vs RCB head to head record and win prediction:
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Playing XI
AB de Villiers (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan
DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal
The batsmen will be hoping that fresh conditions in Ahmedabad will be closer to Mumbai rather than Chennai where the going was tough for nearly everyone barring AB de Villiers. However, the first match of IPL in Ahmedabad ended up in a low-scoring game. The dew factor too came into play as there was more dew when to Chennai and Mumbai.
In terms of record, RCB and DC have played 25 matches in IPL history, with RCB winning 15 matches and Delhi Capitals winning 10.
In their last IPL meeting, Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. A half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and 35 from AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 152/7 in 20 overs.
In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put on 88-runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a six-wicket win for the Capitals.