IPL 2021, DC Vs RCB Live Score Online: Will Pant Play Lalit Yadav In R Ashwin's Absence?

High on confidence after winning the super-over, Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of the IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Ujjwal Samrat
18:48 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: RCB's largest win against the Capitals

 

18:46 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Stat Attack

Prithvi Shaw has been providing the team with quickfire starts this IPL, and he did so again with 53 in the previous encounter. However, he got out just 8 short of reaching 1000 IPL runs. If Shaw gets there against RCB, he will become the second-youngest player to get to the milestone. Who was the youngest, you ask? His skipper Rishabh Pant.
 

Speaking of the skipper, Rishabh is just one four away from completing 200 fours for DC in the IPL while Shikhar Dhawan is two fours away from the very same landmark. Whoever gets there first, will be only the second batsman after Virender Sehwag to get there.

18:40 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Stoinis 'Hulk Hogan' vs Maxwell 'The Big Show'

 

18:38 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Amit Mishra vs Glenn Maxwell

Amit Mishra has dismissed Glenn Maxwell four times but also has an economy rate of 11.38 against him, and is bound to be an interesting matchup when they face each other.
 

18:36 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli has scored 8 fifty-plus scores against Delhi

 

18:34 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: IPL 2021 proving to be outstanding for Mohammed Siraj

 

18:34 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal '8 joint-most sixes in IPL 2021 by left-hander'

 

18:34 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Harshal Patel has the best bowling strike-rate of IPL 2021

 

18:26 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: DC assistant coach James Hopes explains why Axar Patel bowled the Super Over

 

18:26 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Axar Patel speaks on the pitch of Ahmedabad

 

18:26 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Capitals' players train in full flow at 'World's largest cricket stadium'

 

18:22 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Avesh Khan's fun session with Axar Patel

 

18:22 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Chris Woakes' message to going through 'tough times' in pandemic

 

18:16 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Chopra Makes A Startling Suggestion To Pant Ahead Of RCB-DC Encounter

India's former cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a startling suggestion to DC skipper Rishabh Pant in order to overcome AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Read Here What Chopra Said

18:14 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Axar Patel Reveals Rishabh Pant Did NOT Prefer Him Bowling Super Over Vs SRH

After becoming a household name in India for his tremendous performances against England this year, Axar Patel has kept his form going at the IPL 2021. However, he was not the first choice of DC skipper to let him bowl the super over against SRH. 

Read Full Story Here

18:14 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Bangalore Publicly Taunt Rishabh Pant And Co. With THIS Dangerous Virat Kohli Stat

Ahead of Tuesday’s DC vs RCB game, the social media handle of RCB has mentioned some notable Virat Kohli records against the Delhi Capitals.

Read Kohli's Stat Against DC Here

18:11 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal Names Person Who He Would Like To Be Stuck In An Island With

Devdutt Padikkal recently featured in a hilarious episode on RCB Insider with their anchor Danish Sait aka Mr. Nags ahead of their match against DC.

Read Here What Padikkal Said

18:11 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli Trolls Mr. Nags With EPIC Reply To Question For Devdutt Padikkal

RCB skipper Virat Kohli shut down Mr. Nags with a hilarious response after he asked Devdutt Padikkal to choose one between him and AB de Villiers.

Read Here The Full Story

18:11 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal Reveals If He Is Dating Or Not In Funny Interview With Mr. Nags

Made world-famous by his spectacular opening partnerships for RCB at the IPL 2020, youngster Devdutt Padikkal gave fans a rare insight into his personal life.

Read Full Story Here

18:07 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: IPL 'Royal Rumble'? DC Asks Fans To Gear Up For RCB

DC have given special mention to star Australian players Marcus Stoinis & Glenn Maxwell ahead of the 'Royal Rumble' against RCB in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

Read Here The Full Story

18:07 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Win Predictions & Match Preview

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) side will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC) in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM IST. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the DC vs RCB head to head record and win prediction:

Read Here The Full Story

17:59 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Dream11 team, Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Playing XI

AB de Villiers (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan

 

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal

17:59 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium's Pitch Report

The batsmen will be hoping that fresh conditions in Ahmedabad will be closer to Mumbai rather than Chennai where the going was tough for nearly everyone barring AB de Villiers. However, the first match of IPL in Ahmedabad ended up in a low-scoring game. The dew factor too came into play as there was more dew when to Chennai and Mumbai. 
 

17:59 IST, April 27th 2021
DC vs RCB Head To Head Record

In terms of record, RCB and DC have played 25 matches in IPL history, with RCB winning 15 matches and Delhi Capitals winning 10.

In their last IPL meeting, Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. A half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and 35 from AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 152/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put on 88-runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a six-wicket win for the Capitals.

