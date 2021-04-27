IPL 2021, DC Vs RCB Live Score Online: Will Pant Play Lalit Yadav In R Ashwin's Absence?

Prithvi Shaw has been providing the team with quickfire starts this IPL, and he did so again with 53 in the previous encounter. However, he got out just 8 short of reaching 1000 IPL runs. If Shaw gets there against RCB, he will become the second-youngest player to get to the milestone. Who was the youngest, you ask? His skipper Rishabh Pant.



Speaking of the skipper, Rishabh is just one four away from completing 200 fours for DC in the IPL while Shikhar Dhawan is two fours away from the very same landmark. Whoever gets there first, will be only the second batsman after Virender Sehwag to get there.