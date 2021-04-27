DC Vs RCB Live Stream, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 22 Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The DC vs RCB live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at DC vs RCB live telecast details, DC vs RCB pitch report and weather forecast, DC vs RCB live scores info and DC vs RCB head to head record.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview

Delhi Capitals have started their IPL 2021 campaign on a high, having won four out of the five games they have played. While Delhi beat Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings comprehensively, they narrowly lost a thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant's side got back to winning ways by beating Mumbai Indians and followed it up by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over thriller.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's stunning form with the bat is a major positive for DC whereas young pacer Avesh Khan has also made the most of his chances this year and has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities. DC are currently placed second on the IPL 2021 points table with eight points. They will look to beat RCB and move to the top of the table.

On the other hand, RCB had a dream start to the 14th edition of the IPL as they have won their first four matches. However, they were trounced by Chennai Super Kings in their last game after their middle-order collapsed drastically. RCB are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with eight points to their name.

Their squad looks pretty balanced this year and the resurgence of Glenn Maxwell has provided that extra boost to their already star-studded batting line-up. Moreover, the emergence of Harshal Patel as a death bowler as solved RCB's never-ending conundrum of death bowling. Virat Kohli's men will look to get back to winning ways and go to the top of the table by beating the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details

For the DC vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 27. For DC vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs RCB live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

DC vs RCB pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. There was a lot of help for the pacers in last night's game here between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the seven T20 matches here, sides batting first have won three times whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on four occasions.

The pitch will get better for batting as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the DC vs RCB match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 39°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (35°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 13-21%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match but the conditions will be alright for a fascinating DC vs RCB clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DC vs RCB head to head record

According to the DC vs RCB h2h record, it is Virat Kohli's men who are clear winners. DC and RCB have locked horns on 26 occasions and it is RCB who are ahead of DC, 15-10. One game has had no result.

