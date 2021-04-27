Last Updated:

DC Vs RCB Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch IPL 2021 Game In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22 of the IPL 2021 on April 27. Here are the DC vs RCB live telecast details.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22 of the IPL 2021. The game is scheduled for April 27 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST from Ahmedabad. Currently at the 3rd place on the table, Rishabh Pant and the Delhi Capitals will be hoping to keep their 4-match winning streak going as they look to reclaim their spot at the top of the table. Fresh off a Super Over win against SRH, DC will hope to wrap this game up quickly on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be a little shaken after their match against the Chennai Super Kings ended in a massive 69-run loss for them. At 3rd place after five games, RCB will also be hoping to win this game and go right to the top of the table. Here is a look at the PBKS vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

DC vs RCB live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the DC vs RCB live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The DC vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the DC vs RCB live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

DC vs RCB US channel

The DC vs RCB US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the DC vs RCB live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The DC vs RCB live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). 

DC vs RCB live stream in West Indies

The DC vs RCB live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the DC vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

DC vs RCB in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the DC vs RCB match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The DC vs RCB live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT. 

