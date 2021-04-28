DC Vs RCB Match Makes Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Own 2 Humiliating All-time IPL Records

Delhi Capitals (DC) lost Match 22 of the IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a solitary run at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. With the heartbreaking loss, the Delhi-based franchise squandered the opportunity to go to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Rishabh Pant's side are currently placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and two losses from six matches.

Delhi Capitals become first IPL team to lose three IPL games by margin of one run

Courtesy of the excruciating defeat, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 created two unwanted all-time IPL records. The loss against RCB was Delhi's third defeat by a single run in their IPL history. Delhi Capitals' first one-run loss came against Chennai Super Kings in 2015 when they fell short by a solitary run while chasing a target of 150. The second such instance was in 2016 when Delhi once again fell short by a run while hunting down 172 set by the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

Moreover, the DC vs RCB game was also the first-ever instance in the IPL of a team falling short in a run chase with two unbeaten batters getting half-centuries. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 58 (48) whereas Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 53 off 25 balls. But, the duo failed to power the Delhi Capitals team 2021 to their fourth consecutive win.

What. A. Match!@RCBTweets prevail by 1 run. With 6 needed off the final ball, Pant hits a boundary but @DelhiCapitals fall short by a whisker. Siraj does well under pressure.



Hetmyer and Pant are distraught. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ju87soRG6B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

DC vs RCB scorecard

As per the DC vs RCB scorecard, after having won the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited RCB to bat first. Riding on the back of a blistering 75 off 42 balls by AB de Villiers, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a total of 171/5 in their 20 overs. Notably, RCB could have ended up with much lesser than what they scored if it were not for the South African veteran, who bludgeoned DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 23 runs in the final over of their innings, which included three towering sixes. In response, Delhi's top-order had a forgettable day as their top-three batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (6), Steve Smith (4) and Prithvi Shaw (21) were back in the hut with just 47 runs on the board after 7.2 overs.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship though by forming a 45-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 22 (17). With 79 runs required of just 44 balls, Shimron Hetmyer joined his skipper at the crease. While Pant kept playing sensibly, Hetmyer started attacking from the word go and smashed a 23-ball 50 to bring Delhi back into the contest.

With 14 runs required off the last over, Shimron Hetmyer, who was hitting the ball beautifully, could only face one ball where he scored a single. The remaining five balls were faced by Pant where he managed to fetch 11 runs, thus falling short by a single run.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM