Last Updated:

DC Vs RCB: Prithvi Shaw Run-out Leaves David Warner Miffed; Poor Fitness Gets Called Out

DC vs RCB: While facing the fourth ball of the opening over, Prithvi Shaw got run out as he failed to reach the other side of the pitch on time.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2023

Image: BCCI


Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw has once again failed to perform in the ongoing edition of the IPL as he got dismissed for a duck in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Shaw has only himself to blame for his dismissal. While facing the fourth ball of the opening over, Shaw got run out as he failed to reach the other side of the pitch on time. Anuj Rawat effected a brilliant throw at the stumps from extra cover to run out Shaw.

IPL commentator Simon Doull was livid with Shaw's reaction and called it 'unacceptable' while his partner David Warner was annoyed with the Delhi Capitals youngster for his running.

"You have got to take that first run harder. This is unacceptable,” Doull had said on-air.

RCB vs DC: Prithvi Shaw faces flak for yet another flopshow

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from their entire batting lineup. RCB bowlers then restricted Delhi Capitals to a score of 151/9, thus winning the match by 23 runs. Delhi Capitals have now lost five matches on the trot. They are the only side in the ongoing season to not win even a single match. Delhi are currently at the bottom of the points table. 

Also Read: 'Prithvi Shaw Going The Unmukt Chand Way?': DC Batsman's Dismal Form Concerns IPL Fans

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, M Lomror, G Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, W Parnell, V Vijay Kumar

RCB's Impact players: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Also Read: Influencer Sapna Gill Moves Mumbai Court For Molestation Case Against Cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan

DC's Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakaria, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey

Image: BCCI

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com