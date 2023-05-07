DC Vs RCB: Salt Opens Up On Verbal Spat With Siraj; 'There Was A Little Bit Of A Needle'

Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt has opened up on his on-field tussle with Mohammed Siraj during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Match 50 on Saturday. Facing RCB at their home, DC restricted the visitors to 181/4. The home side then marched to victory, as Salt provided a stellar show with 87 runs in 45 balls.

However, his verbal spat with the star Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer became one of the talking points about the game. Speaking to media personnel at the post-match press conference, Phil Salt revealed they planned to be attacking against RCB’s best bowler this season, Mohammed Siraj. He also provided some details about his fight with Siraj in IPL 2023 Match 50.

"There were a few words"

“I am very satisfied with the knock. Obviously, there was a little bit of a needle. Their boys were up for the last game when we were in Bangalore. So a lot of the pre-match chat was about really taking it to them, which I felt that we did really well. There were a few words and a bit of needle, but most blokes were up for it, certainly myself,” Salt told reporters at the presser.

“It was. I feel like if you take on a side’s best bowler a lot of the times and you win that particular battle, whether it’s the first over or any over that he bowls, the message that it sends back into the dugout is one of calm. When that happens and you do it successfully, you see guys come out the way Mitch [Mitchell Marsh] did. Hit his second ball for six. You see Rilee [Rossouw] come out and bat like he’d already faced 30 balls. A sort of a method behind it,” he further explained.

The verbal spat saw Warner getting between both players, looking to pacify the proceedings. However, Salt ended up having the last laugh as Delhi Capitals won the match by 7 wickets to register their fourth win of the season. He hit six sixes and eight fours during his match-winning knock. RCB has now lost five games this season and is now in the middle of the IPL 2023 points table with an equal number of victories.