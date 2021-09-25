DC Vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI And More

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As the northern rivals look forward to adding a second straight win under their belt, here's a look at the predictions, head-to-head records and more.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction and fantasy tips

The DC vs RR will be the first doubleheader of the IPL 2021 Phase II and both teams would have potential match-winners who would be hoping to bring their A-game. Let's take a look at the players who are expected to shine for both teams in Saturday's clash.

1. Shreyas Iyer: Iyer had scored an unbeaten match-winning 47 during DC's previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday and while he could not get to his fifty, the Team India middle-order batsman would be hoping to make the most of his stay at the crease once he gets set.

2. Anrich Nortje: The South African pacer was adjudged the Man of the Match award against SRH for his impressive figures of 2/12 from his four overs and Delhi would be hoping that Nortje showcases an even better performance against the Royals.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal: The promising opener fell one short of what would have been a stupendous half-century during RR's last game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The emerging batsman will be looking to take heart from that impactful 36-ball 49 knock if he gets a chance against Shreyas Iyer & Co.

4. Kartik Tyagi: Kartik Tyagi was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning bowling figures of 2/29 from his four overs against PBKS earlier this week. The youngster had bowled a thrilling final over with the match in Punjab's bag as they needed only four runs to win. Kartik conceded just a single and two wickets (Nicholas Pooran & Deepak Hooda) as RR snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

DC vs RR team news

Here's a look at the probable Playing XI of both sides

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Last but not least, it all comes down to the head-to-head records. It is the Rajasthan Royals who enjoy a slight advantage when it comes to overall head-to-head records as they have registered 12 wins in their 23 meetings with Delhi Capitals with DC winning on 11 occasions.

