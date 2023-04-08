DC Vs RR IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 11 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The David Warner side till now have not been able to open their account in the tournament so far and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are also coming off a defeat against the Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals on one end led by David Warner have suffered losses against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants and till now have not been able to open their account in the tournament. No batsman except Warner has not been able to score runs for the team and also big names like Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Anrich Nortje have failed till now in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals on the other end lost their last match against Punjab Kings on the same Guwahati ground and will be hoping to go back to the winnings ways after the loss. Sanju Samson has looked in good touch whereas other batsmen like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Riyan Parag were not able to perform in the match vs PBKS. There is still a question mark on Buttler's presence in the match as he sustained a finger injury during the match against Punjab.

DC vs RR IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first.

DC vs RR IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RR IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, ishant Sharma, A Khan, P Dubey

Rajasthan Royals: D Ferreira, A Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, K Asif

DC vs RR IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

Looking at the rivalry between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, both teams have played each other 26 times and the battle stands leveled as both teams have won 13 matches each. The match when DC and RR played each other was in IPL 2022 wherein the Capitals emerged victorious by eight wickets.

While chasing a target of 161, DC batsman David Warner remained unbeaten on 52 whereas Mitchell Marsh scored 89 runs off just 62 balls and the innings included five fours and seven sixes.

Capitals have a little edge if we look at the contest in the last two matches as they have been able to win three out of the five encounters whereas Rajasthan has been on the winning side twice.

DC vs RR IPL 2023 match: RR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team

Wicket Keeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Dhruv Jurel

All-Rounders: Jason holder, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzi Chahal, Anrich Nortje