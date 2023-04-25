DC vs SRH: David Warner fails to hold back emotions as he takes revenge on Sunrisers Hyderabad -WATCH

Delhi Capitals claimed their second consecutive win in IPL 2023 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium witnessed another low-scoring affair on Monday but this time the visitors stood their ground as SRH failed to chase a mere 144-run target. This is Delhi's second win in IPL 2023 as the David Warner-led side has started to move upwards after shrugging off their initial difficulties.

Despite Warner handing Sunrisers their maiden IPL title back in 2016, the Southern giants stripped him of his captaincy role in 2021 and to make the situation worse the Australian was even dropped from the playing XI. The incident fuelled much fire and Warner eventually left the franchise to join Delhi who picked him up for 6.25 crore in the auction.

DC vs SRH: David Warner's animated celebration - WATCH

He was also handed the captaincy role and despite the initial sufferings, two back-to-back victories have put Delhi Capitals back on track and the win against SRH particularly helped Warner to avenge the wrongdoings. The 36-year-old celebrated like anything as he pumped his hand up in the air and later congratulated all his teammates for pulling up such a brilliant win.

The player later revealed in his post-match interaction that he loves playing at this particular ground.

"I love it here. It's an amazing crowd. I haven't been here for a long time. Thankfully my hair can only go white from here, it can't go gray. This game throws up some challenges. Mukesh there under pressure was absolutely amazing and our two spinners were great. You don't want them to get used to bowlers in back-to-back bowlers so if I can maneuver them around in the middle overs it can work."

On being asked about Ishant Sharma's performance he heaped praises on the fast bowler. "Credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL and to bowl as well as he did was exceptional. To win tonight, hopefully we can make it three in a row. We've got another against Sunrisers next."