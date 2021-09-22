DC Vs SRH: Fans Impressed By Anrich Nortje's Express Spell As Pacer Breaches 150 Km/h

Delhi Capitals’ speedster Anrich Nortje has had a fiery start to the second phase of the IPL 2021. The South African breached the 150kmph mark on the fourth ball of the match against the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nortje started the first over with a lethal 148kmph yorker to David Warner which the latter survived. But, the Capitals’ pacer continued to bowl fireballs as he got rid of Warner on the third ball of the first over. Nortje bowled a short of length 147kmph delivery which caught Warner off guard, who handed an easy catch at point to Axar Patel.

Nortje didn’t stop there as he continued to bowl around 150kmph. He consistently clocked up high speeds as he went on to bowl a 151.7kmph delivery. Nortje now has the top-7 fastest deliveries in the IPL 2021.

He has carried on his form from the IPL 2020 which was also staged in the UAE. Nortje played a supporting hand to his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada as the duo played a key role in Delhi Capitals’ runner-up finish. He finished the last season with 22 wickets and would look to carry on his form in this season.

The player did not get an opportunity in the first phase, having arrived late and had contracted COVID but the player has made an impact as soon as getting back into the side in the UAE leg. And as things stand in the DC vs SRH game, the speedster's current figures in the match read 3-8-2. In addition to Warner, he also got rid of Kedar Jadhav.

UNREAL!



12 balls into #IPL2021, and Anrich Nortje already has the TOP 6⃣ Fastest Balls of the Tournament 🔥🔥🔥#DCvSRH #IPL2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/36KQcxrxab — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 22, 2021

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Anrich Nortje's bowling speed:

What a start by Anrich Nortje, he thrown Fireballs in the opening over( a wicket of Warner included).#IPL2021 #DCvSRH #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/1q6j93J0wg — Miss Baghel (@SiyuKiTweet) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje's Speed In The First Over:



1st - 148.2kmph.

2nd - 145kmph.

3rd - 147.5kmph.

4th -150.8kmph.

5th - 151.2kmph.

6th - 147.1kmph.#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/ZCEdVzzuU2 — 𝐌 (@Mujahid_Vk18) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje this guy has everything what a fast bowler requires, looking forward to his upcoming matches for DC...Want him to play every match — Yash Kumar (@ItsYash28) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje has already bowled 3 balls over 150kmph in his 2 overs 😳😳🤯🤯 The control and discipline with which he bowls them makes it even special 🔥 #Ipl2021 #SRHvsDC #SRHvDC #DelhiCapitals — Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje has to be the fastest bowler in the world right now, consistently bowls between 145-150.#SRHvsDC #IPL2021 — Logan (@loguoff) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje 😮 Kya hee bowler hai. pic.twitter.com/OJjiogYbzl — ritz._.dz (@urstrulyritz) September 22, 2021

IPL 2021: DC vs SRH as it stands

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting has once again been left wide exposed with both the openers and middle order failing to impress. The team is currently at 100/6 in 16.4 overs and will be hoping it can reach the 130 mark and have some total to try and defend.

Image: IPL/Twitter/BCCI