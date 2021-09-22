Last Updated:

DC Vs SRH: Fans Impressed By Anrich Nortje's Express Spell As Pacer Breaches 150 Km/h

Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje has had a fiery start to the second phase of the IPL 2021. The South African breached the 150kmph mark twice in the 1st over.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IPL 2021

Image: IPL/Twitter/BCCI


Delhi Capitals’ speedster Anrich Nortje has had a fiery start to the second phase of the IPL 2021. The South African breached the 150kmph mark on the fourth ball of the match against the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nortje started the first over with a lethal 148kmph yorker to David Warner which the latter survived. But, the Capitals’ pacer continued to bowl fireballs as he got rid of Warner on the third ball of the first over. Nortje bowled a short of length 147kmph delivery which caught Warner off guard, who handed an easy catch at point to Axar Patel.

Nortje didn’t stop there as he continued to bowl around 150kmph. He consistently clocked up high speeds as he went on to bowl a 151.7kmph delivery. Nortje now has the top-7 fastest deliveries in the IPL 2021.

READ | IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan impressed with Karthik Tyagi, says his 'career should skyrocket'

He has carried on his form from the IPL 2020 which was also staged in the UAE. Nortje played a supporting hand to his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada as the duo played a key role in Delhi Capitals’ runner-up finish. He finished the last season with 22 wickets and would look to carry on his form in this season.

READ | IPL 2021: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit to probe PBKS star Deepak Hooda's social media post

The player did not get an opportunity in the first phase, having arrived late and had contracted COVID but the player has made an impact as soon as getting back into the side in the UAE leg. And as things stand in the DC vs SRH game, the speedster's current figures in the match read 3-8-2. In addition to Warner, he also got rid of Kedar Jadhav.

READ | 'I guarantee it': Michael Vaughan sure of IPL's fate as Natarajan tests COVID positive

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Anrich Nortje's bowling speed:

IPL 2021: DC vs SRH as it stands

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting has once again been left wide exposed with both the openers and middle order failing to impress. The team is currently at 100/6 in 16.4 overs and will be hoping it can reach the 130 mark and have some total to try and defend.

READ | IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Butcher says Jason Roy should play ahead of David Warner

Image: IPL/Twitter/BCCI

READ | IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains reasons behind SRH's horrendous form in IPL Phase 1
Tags: IPL 2021, DC vs SRH, Anrich Nortje
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND