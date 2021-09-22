DC Vs SRH: Kane Williamson's Stunner To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw Reminds Fans Of Kapil Dev

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson took a stunner during match number 33 of IPL against Delhi Capitals to dismiss opener Prithvi Shaw in the third over of the second innings. Williamson took the catch by running sideways towards his right, to send the opener back cheaply for just 11 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Meanwhile, DC were chasing a target of 135 runs posted by SRH in the first innings. Upon witnessing the catch by the 31-year-old, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who was commentating in the match, quickly reminded everyone that former Indian skipper Kapil Dev took a similar catch during the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Netizens React

Twitter users were also quick to react after witnessing the catch by Williamson and praised him for his brilliant effort. A user labeled the catch by Williamson as the best catch of the second leg of IPL so far.

That was the best catch of the IPL phase 2 so far. Well judged, Kane Williamson! #DCvSRH #SRHvsDC #IPL2021 — Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) September 22, 2021

Another user said, that Williamson’s catch reminded him of Kapil Dev’s catch during the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s.

Kane Williamson sir almost brought back memories from watching Kapil's catch via highlights in the 1983 WC final. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 22, 2021

One of the users said that Williamson took a wonderful catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and they need to pull such catches more often.

Kane Williamson takes a wonderful catch to end Prithvi Shaw innings. SRH need more of moments like this!#DCvSRH #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter — Zen Cricket (@zencrickit) September 22, 2021

Another user said that the catch was what SRH exactly needed at that point of the match.

A user appreciated Williamson’s effort and said that even though backward running catches are difficult, the SRH captain still manages to hold on to the ball.

Backward running Catch is very difficult still Kane Williamson manages to hold👌 — 📿Dhoni Roy🔥 19:29🦁 (@RoyHaryaksha_) September 22, 2021

Coming to the match front, SRH posted a low-scoring total of 134 runs at the loss of nine wickets in the first innings. No SRH batsmen except Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan crossed the 20-run mark as DC pacer Kagiso Rabada took three wickets and Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel dismissed two batsmen each. Meanwhile, chasing the target of 135 runs in the second wicket, opener Shikhar Dhawan and no. 3 batsman Shreyas Iyer stitched a partnership of 52 runs in 48 balls after Shaw went back.

As Dhawan went back at the individual score of 42 runs off 37 balls, Iyer and DC skipper Rishabh Pant put a partnership of 67 runs off 42 balls, as DC chased the target down in the 18th over. With the win, DC went back to the top of the IPL 2021 points table and SRH once again find themselves at the bottom.

