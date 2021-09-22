DC Vs SRH Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK, Australia And US?

The 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 is scheduled to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Dubai. While Delhi finished on top of the points table during the first phase of the cash-rich tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended its run at the opposite end, finishing at the bottom of the table. Both sides played their first encounter in April this year, which ended with the Capitals winning the match in the super over.

While Delhi will be eager to secure a win and regain its position on top of the points table, Hyderabad will be fighting to keep its qualification hopes alive in the tournament. While Hyderabad is missing some of its key players from the first leg, Delhi is stocked up again with the arrival of Shreyas Iyer back in the squad.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the US and Canada?

Willow TV has the broadcasting rights to telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada. In the North American countries, IPL 2021 is being aired live at 10:00 am local time. Meanwhile, Disney Bundle has the rights to stream the IPL matches live for its online audience in the American continent.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the UK and Ireland?

Sky Sports Network has been given the broadcasting rights to telecast all the IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. People in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Sky to watch the IPL matches live in their respective countries at 3:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky, has the rights to live-stream IPL matches in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights of the IPL, will telecast all the matches live in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives apart from serving audiences in India. SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

Image: iplt20.com

