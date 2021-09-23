DC Vs SRH: Shikhar Dhawan Notches Up 400 Runs In IPL 2021 To Equal Warner & Raina's Record

Shikhar Dhawan has been a vital cog for the Delhi Capitals side and the flamboyant opener on Wednesday became the third batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 400+ runs in six consecutive seasons of the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan scored 42 off 37 balls in Wednesday's DC vs SRH match to take his tally to 422 runs from nine games this season, and thereby becoming the first player to get to the 400-mark this season.

The player is now the third batsman after Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina and Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner to reach the feat of scoring 400+ runs in six consecutive seasons. In terms of overalls, Dhawan has scored 400 or more runs eight times in the IPL, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, and former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner to take the second spot on the list which features all of who have scored 400+ on seven occasions. Only Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has a better record with nine 400+ scores.

DC vs SRH: It was a good bowling performance, says Rishab Pant

The Delhi Capitals are back to the top spot with 14 points from nine games and DC captain Rishabh Pant was an elated man. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the skipper said that the team went in with just one motto, which was to give 100% on the field.

"We discussed that we had a good first phase, and we are happy to start the second phase this way. We said the same thing about focusing on the process and giving it 100% every day" he said.

The captain went on to praise Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Kagiso Rabada (3/37) for their great bowling spell that helped the Capitals restrict the Sunrisers for 134. Nortje picked up the wickets of David Warner and Kedar Jadhav, while Rabada took the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad.

"It's a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they're great assets to have," he concluded.

Image: PTI/ IPL/ BCCI