DC Vs SRH Super Over: SRH Fans FURIOUS At David Warner, Ignore Middle Order Collapse

Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) featured a nail-biting contest between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The match headed to the IPL 2021's first Super Over as both teams scored 159 runs. Kane Williamson's masterclass knock of 66 runs from 51 balls went in vain as SRH were unable to get to the target because of a middle-order collapse.

Rishabh Pant's team emerged victorious in the DC vs SRH Super Over to help DC climb onto second place in the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, as a result of four defeats from five games, SRH remained at the seventh place on the IPL 2021 points table. With SRH losing yet another game, fans were left furious with David Warner's captaincy during the DC vs SRH Super Over and ignored the middle order batting collapse that took place during the normal innings. The David Warner IPL 2021 season so far has been average as per the Australian star's high standards

DC vs SRH Super Over: Fans question David Warner's captaincy

SRH fans were furious with David Warner as he chose himself to bat in the DC vs SRH Super Over instead of the in-form Jonny Bairstow. Warner and Kane Williamson managed to score just seven runs in the Super Over bowled by Axar Patel as the on-field umpires deducted one run from the total due to Warner's one short run. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Patel chased down the eight runs target with ease to help DC win their fourth match. Jonny Bairstow seemed the cleanest hitter of the ball as he smashed 38 runs off 18 balls in normal time. As a result, one fan wrote on Twitter -

Warner anna what is this? Why you?? Why not Braistow or Suchith??? if you have to make a team why don’t you make it on #Dream11 #SRHvDC — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) April 25, 2021

Similarly, another fan wrote:

Warner should sit down for next matches and let Jason holder play — imadurrahman (@imadur14) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Smriti Shukla posted a picture of Jonny Bairstow to show how would she and the fans react if SRH were to lose the Super Over.

My reaction when I saw Warner with Williamson and not Bairstow in #superover ðŸ¤¦#SRHvDC

I gonna blame if they lose !! pic.twitter.com/TfIVcRHsgN — Smriti Shukla (@TherealSmriti) April 25, 2021

Another fan was left heartbroken as she witnessed SRH going through the 'same old story' with the team continuing to make poor decisions.

Why Bairstow didn't come?

Kane was exhausted nah..! ðŸ˜’ðŸ˜’ðŸ˜’



And that short run from Warner ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ proved costly ðŸ˜¢



Same old story ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”#Srh #OrangeArmy #KaviyaMaran ðŸ’”ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/PL5zUmgQ9J — kalyan __ (@KingKalyaan__) April 25, 2021

Virender Sehwag questioned SRH tactics

Meanwhile, fans were not the only ones disappointed as former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag too was baffled by SRH's decision to send David Warner ahead of Jonny Bairstow in the DC vs SRH Super Over. SRH's campaign has mirrored the David Warner IPL 2021 performances so far as the team have gotten off to a horrible start with just 1 one victory from five games and find themselves seventh on the IPL 2021 points table.