Last Updated:

DC Vs SRH Super Over: SRH Fans FURIOUS At David Warner, Ignore Middle Order Collapse

DC vs SRH Super Over: The David Warner IPL 2021 poor run continues as his side lost their fourth game from five with fans left furious with his decisions.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Fans question David Warner

Fans question David Warner


Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) featured a nail-biting contest between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The match headed to the IPL 2021's first Super Over as both teams scored 159 runs. Kane Williamson's masterclass knock of 66 runs from 51 balls went in vain as SRH were unable to get to the target because of a middle-order collapse.

Rishabh Pant's team emerged victorious in the DC vs SRH Super Over to help DC climb onto second place in the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, as a result of four defeats from five games, SRH remained at the seventh place on the IPL 2021 points table. With SRH losing yet another game, fans were left furious with David Warner's captaincy during the DC vs SRH Super Over and ignored the middle order batting collapse that took place during the normal innings. The David Warner IPL 2021 season so far has been average as per the Australian star's high standards

DC vs SRH Super Over: Fans question David Warner's captaincy

SRH fans were furious with David Warner as he chose himself to bat in the DC vs SRH Super Over instead of the in-form Jonny Bairstow. Warner and Kane Williamson managed to score just seven runs in the Super Over bowled by Axar Patel as the on-field umpires deducted one run from the total due to Warner's one short run. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Patel chased down the eight runs target with ease to help DC win their fourth match. Jonny Bairstow seemed the cleanest hitter of the ball as he smashed 38 runs off 18 balls in normal time. As a result, one fan wrote on Twitter -

READ | IPL 2021: Kedar Jadhav memes flood social media as DC defeat SRH in nail-biting Super Over

Similarly, another fan wrote:

Meanwhile, Smriti Shukla posted a picture of Jonny Bairstow to show how would she and the fans react if SRH were to lose the Super Over.

Another fan was left heartbroken as she witnessed SRH going through the 'same old story' with the team continuing to make poor decisions.

Virender Sehwag questioned SRH tactics

Meanwhile, fans were not the only ones disappointed as former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag too was baffled by SRH's decision to send David Warner ahead of Jonny Bairstow in the DC vs SRH Super Over. SRH's campaign has mirrored the David Warner IPL 2021 performances so far as the team have gotten off to a horrible start with just 1 one victory from five games and find themselves seventh on the IPL 2021 points table.

 

READ | DC vs SRH highlights: Kane Williamson's effort in vain as DC win thrilling Super Over
READ | Sehwag baffled by SRH's 'strange decision' to not send Jonny Bairstow in Super Over vs DC
READ | SRH vs DC: Vijay Shankar bowls the most 'unusual' delivery of IPL 2021 to Rishabh Pant

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND