DC Vs SRH: When Warner's Error Edged Out Hyderabad In First IPL 2021 Super Over

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition will see Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. The last time these two sides faced in the current season, the game finished in a stalemate, and a super over was played with Delhi Capitals eventually winning. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by David Warner, had a game full of errors and agony. They made several unreversible mistakes throughout the game. David Warner committed an error when, despite not being in excellent form, he stepped ahead of Jonny Bairstow to bat in the super over. Remember, it was the first super over of IPL 2021.

Warner's short-run blunder

On the final delivery of the super over, Warner was caught out on a short run, which cost Sunrisers Hyderabad the match. Sunrisers' woes continued as Delhi Capitals chased down the super over the target in the very last ball and won by the tiniest of margins. If Warner had taken that short-run for Sunrisers, the outcome could have been drastically different. After the match, Shikhar Dhawan stated he was delighted Warner didn't complete the run since it gave Delhi an edge and helped them win the match.

In terms of the match, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and elected to bat first. Prithvi Shaw's half-century and two 30-plus knocks from Rishabh Pant and Steven Smith respectively helped Delhi score 159 runs in 20 overs. Dhawan chipped in with 28 runs off 26 balls. Sunrisers responded with 159 runs of their own, tying the match. After losing David Warner and Jonny Bairstow early in the innings, Kane Williamson single-handedly guided the Sunrisers to 159 runs, battling behind shaky middle- and lower-order batsmen. Williamson remained unbeaten at 66, allowing Hyderabad to level the game.

After their match against the Capitals, Sunrisers played Chennai Super Kings in Delhi and lost the match by 7 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad management then decided to drop David Warner as captain of the side and appointed Kane Williamson in his place. Williamson captained the side in the penultimate match of IPL 2021. The most shocking aspect of that match for SRH fans was that Warner was dropped from the starting XI and was seen giving drinks to his teammates during breaks. Now that Bairstow is unavailable for the second leg of IPL 2021, it would be interesting to see if Warner gets a chance to play.

