DCC Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Darmsradt CC will face Frankfurt Cricket Club in the third match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Monday, September 28 in Frankfurt at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our DCC vs FCC match prediction, DCC vs FCC Dream11 team and the probable DCC vs FCC playing 11. Streaming of DCC vs FCC live action will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode, in India.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore Vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, AB De Villiers Lead H2H Stats

DCC vs FCC live: DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FCC open their campaign against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main and a win will put them in the contenders' discussion on the points table. On the hand, DCC will be playing their first match. Both the teams look good on paper however it is too early to DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction. Since this will be Darmsradt's first series outing, they will enter this clash as the underdogs.

Also Read: ECS T10 Frankfurt TUH Vs SGH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DCC vs FCC Dream11 team

DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: DCC vs FCC playing 11: DCC squad

Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman

Also Read: ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH Vs TCP Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: DCC vs FCC playing 11: FCC squad

Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Ayub Pasha, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Masoud Irfan Sanan

Also Read: SGH Vs TCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from DCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Aqil Tariq

Wamaq Syed

Faheem Beigh

Parwaiz Akhoudzada

DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: DCC vs FCC Dream11 team

DCC vs FCC live: DCC vs FCC match prediction

As per our DCC vs FCC match prediction, DCC will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The DCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and DCC vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DCC vs FCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.