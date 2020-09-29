DCC Vs TUH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Darmsradt CC will face Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in the third match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Tuesday, September 29 in Frankfurt at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our DCC vs TUH match prediction, DCC vs TUH Dream11 team and the probable DCC vs TUH playing 11. The streaming of DCC vs TUH live action will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode, in India.

DCC vs TUH live: DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of the DCC vs TUH live match, let's take a look at team's performance. DCC are second on the points table and will be looking to take top spot. DCC have one win and one loss from the two matches so far and are eyeing their second win by beating TUH in their upcoming match. TUH, on the other hand, were playing TSV Cricket Pfungstadt at the time of writing and a win in the match will help them climb up the table. Expect both teams to field strong players for the DCC vs TUH Dream11 team

DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DCC vs TUH Dream11 team

DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: DCC vs TUH playing 11: DCC squad

Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman

DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: DCC vs TUH playing 11: TUH squad

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti

DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from DCC vs TUH Dream11 team

I Ullah

Hamid Bhatti

U Farooq

DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: DCC vs TUH Dream11 team

DCC vs TUH live: DCC vs TUH match prediction

As per our TUH vs TCP match prediction, DCC will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The DCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction, top picks and DCC vs TUH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DCC vs TUH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

