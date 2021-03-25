DD Vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

Darbhanga Diamonds (DD) and Bhagalpur Bulls (BB) will collide in the second semi-final of the Bihar T20 League on Thursday, March 25 at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, Bihar. Here's a look at our DD vs BB Dream11 prediction, probable DD vs BB playing 11 and AA vs PP Dream11 team.

DD vs BB Dream11 prediction: DD vs BB Dream11 preview

Darbhanga Diamonds finished second on the group stage standings with three wins and a loss in four games. They started their campaign with a win over Bhagalpur Bulls and will look to enter the finals by doing the same. Bhagalpur Bulls, on the other hand, finished third on the table with a win-loss record of 2-2. They defeated table-toppers Angika Avengers in their previous outing and will be high on confidence, looking to take revenge.

Darbhanga Diamonds are slight fan favourites going into the second semi-finals, but are expected to get a tough competition from Bhagalpur Bulls. DD fans have huge expectations from Babul Kumar, Shabbir Khan and Imtiaz Alam, while BB would want MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Srivastava and Shashi Shekhar to shine.

DD vs BB live: DD vs BB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar

DD vs BB Dream11 prediction: Squad list for DD vs BB Dream11 team

DD vs BB Dream11 prediction: Darbhanga Diamonds squad

Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Kumar Rajnish, Vipul Krishna, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Saurabh, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Paramjeet Singh, Indrajit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Suraj Yadav, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Prakash Babu, Rohit Kumar, Kamaludin, Rahul Ratn, Dhiraj Singh, Bansidhar

DD vs BB Dream11 prediction: Bhagalpur Bulls squad

Shashi Shekhar, MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Aspaq Ahmad, Ankit Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prashant Srivastava, Harsh Kumar, Vikash Ranjan, Amod Yadav, Rishav Raj, Tripurari Keshav, Rashid Iqbal, Yashasvi Rishav, Anuj Raj, Satish Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Raj Singh Naveen, Manohar Jha

DD vs BB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DD vs BB Dream11 team

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar, Shabbir Khan, Imtiaz Alam

Bhagalpur Bulls: MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Srivastava, Shashi Shekhar

DD vs BB Dream11 prediction: DD vs BB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Bipin Saurabh

Batsmen: MD Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Babul Kumar, Suraj Chauhan

All-Rounders: Prashant Srivastava, Prashant Singh, Shabbir Khan

Bowlers: Shashi Shekhar, Imtiaz Alam, Vipul Krishna

DD vs BB live: DD vs BB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Darbhanga Diamonds will come out on top in this contest.

It's the Semi FinalsðŸ”¥ We are all geared up to win this and enter the Finals. Let's keep the cheering on.

It's @BhagalpurBulls VS Darbhanga Diamonds

Catch us live on @EurosportIN 6pm onwards.@TimesJagriti Cross Court, Patna Wheels Point, Lady K.C.Roy Memorial School. pic.twitter.com/VvD8QRMkxU — Bhagalpur Bulls (@BhagalpurBulls) March 25, 2021

Note: The DD vs BB match prediction and DD vs BB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DD vs BB Dream11 team and vDream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

