DD Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar Cricket League T20 Match Preview

Darbhanga Diamonds and Gaya Gladiators will battle it out in the third match of the Bihar Cricket League T20 on Monday, March 22 at the Urja Stadium in Bihar. The match will commence at 2:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our DD vs GG match prediction, top picks for DD vs GG playing 11 and the DD vs GG Dream11 team.

DD vs GG live: DD vs GG match prediction and preview

A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the Bihar Cricket League T20. Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots are the five teams who will feature in the T20 competition. Darbhanga Diamonds and Gaya Gladiators have had a dismal start to their campaigns as they faced embarrassing losses in their respective opening fixtures.

The Darbhanga Diamonds' batting order let them down as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 69 while chasing 128 runs against Angika Avengers. The Gaya Gladiators failed to defend a target of 144 against Bhagalpur Bulls as they lost their opening contest by 7 wickets. The two participating teams will be keen to score their first win of the season as they look to get off the mark on the points table.

DD vs GG Dream11 prediction: Squads for DD vs GG Dream11 team

DD: Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Indarjit Kumar, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh-II, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Rohit Kumar-II, Imtiaz Alam, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha.

GG:Pranav Singh, Vikash Yadav, Sabir Khan-I, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Mrityunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Apurva Anand-I, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Sidhant Vijay, Vikas Patel, Piyush Kumar Singh, Deelip Kumar.

DD vs GG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DD vs GG playing 11

DD vs GG match prediction: DD vs GG Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: V Yadav

Batsmen: P Singh, K Rajnish, S Vijay

All-rounders: S Khan (C), S Singh (VC), H Raj, S Rathore

Bowlers: V Krishna, P Singh-II, V Patel

DD vs GG live: DD vs GG Dream11 prediction

As per our DD vs GG Dream11 prediction, Gaya Gladiators will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DD vs GG Dream11 prediction, top picks, and DD vs GG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DD vs GG match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Gaya Gladiators Instagram