DD Vs RTW TNPL 5 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Dindigul Dragons Vs Ruby Trichy Warriors?

Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors are going to play the 11th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season 5 today (July 27) at Chennai's M Chidambaram Stadium. The match is going to be an interesting one for the Ruby Trichy Warriors, who are comfortably placed on top of the points table with two wins in three matches. On the other hand, Dindigul Dragons are ranked 6th in the eight-team tournament. So far, the pitch in Chennai has been unpredictably unpredictable, with teams experiencing both low and high-scoring games.

Where to watch TNPL 5?

All matches of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the match start?

The game between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss is scheduled to be held 30 minutes before the start of the match at 7:00 pm IST.

DD vs RTW Full squad:

Dindigul Dragons: S Arun, Hari Nishanth (Captain), Mani Bharathi (Wicketkeeper), RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, M Silambarasan, Ashwin R, MS Sanjay, Vigneshwaran S, R Vimal Khumar, Srinivasan R, Vignesh L, Vishal Vaidhya, Kishan Kumar S, Ashwin C, Siva Murugan, Advaith Sharma.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Yazh Arun Mozhi, Sunil Sam, Sumant Jain, Santosh Shiv S, Karthik R, Rahil S Shah (Captain), Saravana Sumar P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Mukunth K, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Poiyamozhi M, Mathivanam M, Karthick Shanmugam, Hemanth Kumar G, Ganesh R, Rahul B, Antony Dhas W, Amith Sathvik VP (Wicketkeeper), Akash Sumra, Adithya Ganesh (Wicketkeeper), Keshav Krishna, Varun M Totadri.

DD vs RTW Key players:

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth (Captain), Mani Bharathi (Wicketkeeper), R Vivek, S Swaminathan, Suresh Lokeshwar.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Rahil Shah (Captain), Adithya Ganesh (Wicketkeeper), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Poiyamozhi M, Saravan Kumar.

