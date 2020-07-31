DDC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live Match Info

Darwin CC (DDC) will square off against Palmerston CC (PCC) in the league match of the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, August 1. The DDC vs PCC live match will be played at the Kahlin Oval Ground at 7:00 AM IST. Here is a look at our DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, DDC vs PCC Dream11 team and DDC vs PCC Dream11 top picks.

DDC vs PCC Dream 11 prediction and preview

The upcoming match will be crucial for both the sides as they will play Round 9 matches on Sunday as well. PCC is coming into the match after a heavy 177-run defeat at the hands of Southern Districts in their previous match while the DDC managed to win comfortably against the Tracy Village CC.

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs PCC Dream11 team

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs PCC Dream11 team: DDC

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs PCC Dream11 team: PCC

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield.

DDC vs PCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our DDC vs PCC Dream11 top picks for the DDC vs PCC Dream11 game -

Luke Shelton, Alex Bleakley, Luke Zanchetta

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs PCC playing XI

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs PCC playing XI: DDC

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs PCC playing XI: PCC

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald

DDC vs PCC Dream11 team

Here's our DDC vs PCC Dream11 top picks for the DDC vs PCC Dream11 match

DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, DDC will be favourite to win the match with strong side on paper.

Note: The DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, DDC vs PCC Dream11 top picks and DDC vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DDC vs PCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: NT CRICKET / YOUTUBE)