DDC Vs TRV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live

Darwin Cricket Club will take on Tracy Village CC in the ongoing Darwin and District ODD League this week. The DDC vs TRV live match will be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin and is scheduled for 7 AM IST on Saturday, July 25. Here is a look at our DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, DDC vs TRV Dream11 team and DDC vs TRV Dream11 top picks.

About Darwin and District ODD tournament

The Darwin and District ODD tournament has successfully brought back cricket to Australia after it was earlier halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Darwin and District ODD tournament involves a round-robin format, where the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The venues used for the competition are Gardens Oval, Tracy Village Oval, Cazalys Oval, Fred’s Pass, Kahlin Oval, Marrara (MCG 1) and Nightcliff Oval.

DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: DDC vs TRV Dream11 team: DDC squad

Huw Wiltshire, Jacob Dickman, Willy Andrews, Ethan Anderson, Dylan Turner, Tom Frawley, Will Antsey, Luke Shelton, Connor Hawkins, Tom Briggs, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Dion Meta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers

DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: DDC vs TRV Dream11 team: TRV squad

Rohan Philip, Lachlan Dumigan, Waseem Akram, Matteo Charlton, Tom Balkwil, Jackson Edmondstone, Jason McKay, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Coby Edmondstone, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Anthony Edmondstone, Samuel Bammant, Tahir Abbas, Harsh Shah, Samuel Arthur, Rajesh Pillai, Pamila Jayawardhana, Jaxon Treumer

DDC vs TRV Dream11 top picks

Huw Wiltshire (WK) Ethan Anderson Luke Shelton Rohan Philip (WK) Tom Balkwil Lachlan Dumigan

DDC vs TRV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: H Wilthsire, R Philip

H Wilthsire, R Philip Batsmen: E Anderson, T Balkwil (VC), W Andrews

E Anderson, T Balkwil (VC), W Andrews All-Rounders: L Shelton (C), K Scrimegour, T Briggs

L Shelton (C), K Scrimegour, T Briggs Bowlers: S Bammant, L Zanchetta, K Denby

DDC vs TRV live scores: Predicted XI

Darwin Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire (WK), Ethan Anderson, Luke Shelton, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Willy Andrews, Connor Hawkins, Willy Andrews, Tom Briggs, Troy Ryan, Dion Meta

Tracy Village CC: Rohan Philip (WK), Tom Balkwil, Lachlan Dumigan, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Rajesh Pillai, Jason McKay, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Samuel Bammant, Samuel Arthur

DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction

As per our DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, DCDC are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, DDC vs TRV Dream11 top picks and DDC vs TRV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DDC vs TRV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com