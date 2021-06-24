Last Updated:

DDC Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, Darwin T20 2021 Preview

DDC vs WCC Dream11: Here is our DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction and match prediction ahead of the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Darwin T20 League.

Written By
Sharmistha More
DDC vs WCC dream11

Image Credits: NT Cricket Twitter


The Darwin Cricket Club will take on the Waratah Cricket Club in the final match of the ongoing Darwin and District Cricket Competition T20 League, 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (5:30 PM local time in Darwin) from the Gardens Oval, Benalla on June 24, 2021. Here is our DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Darwin T20 League 2021: DDC vs WCC preview

The final of the Darwin and District Cricket Competition T20 League, 2021 will see the Darwin Cricket Club go up against Waratah Cricket Club. Waratah CC have remained unbeaten so far in the series, ending the group stages of the top spot and then defeating the Palmerston Cricket Club by 41 runs in the semi-final. Meanwhile, DDC will come into this match as the third-placed side, with one loss in the group stages. They defeated Tracy Village CC by 10 wickets in their semi-final. The DDC vs WCC scorecard will be available on the Darwin District Cricket website.

READ | Virat Kohli assures to continue backing Rishabh Pant post WTC final loss against NZ

DDC vs WCC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Gardens Oval has generally been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 170 in T20s and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be high scoring and close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 7 PM local time. The temperature is expected to be around 12°C, with 70% humidity and 71% cloud cover.

READ | Steve Smith reveals what he will teach cricket aspirants next on his YouTube channel

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

DDC: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Adam Costello (wk), Jacob Dickman (c), Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

WCC: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

DDC vs WCC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain

Vice-Captain – Beau Webster, Madura Weerasinghe

Isaac Conway and Beau Webster will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Isaac Conway

Batsmen – Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Udara Weerasinghe

All-rounders – Austin Umpherston, Beau Webster, Anthony Adlam, Dylan Hunter

Bowlers – Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Ishara Gange

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction

According to our DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, Waratah CC are likely to edge past Darwin District and win this match.

Note: The DDC vs WCC player record and as a result, the DDC vs WCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DDC vs WCC Dream11 team and DDC vs WCC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

READ | Imran Khan postpones UK visit; wanted pact like India's but got cricket match & handshake

Image Credits: NT Cricket Twitter

READ | Darren Sammy appointed as member of Cricket West Indies Board of Directors
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND