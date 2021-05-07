DDC Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2021 Live

Round 4 of the Darwin and District ODD 2021 tournament will be played between Darwin and Waratah at the Kahlin Oval. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (7:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 8. Here is our DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, DDC vs WCC Dream11 team, DDC vs WCC best team and DDC vs WCC player record.

DDC vs WCC match preview

Darwin are currently fifth on the points table with 8 points. They have played 4 matches to date and have won and lost 2 matches each. They defeated Southern Districts and Palmerston in their first two fixtures. The two-match winning streak was brought to halt by Tracy Village following which they lost to Pint T Cass 1st XI in their previous fixture. Darwin will look to stop the slump but in order to do that they first need to beat Waratah.

Waratah meanwhile are third on the points table with 9 points. They have played 3 matches out of which they have won two matches and lost one. They have also received a BYE in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a loss to Palmerston after which they received a BYE in the next fixture. They then defeated Nightcliff before being beaten by Southern Districts in their previous fixture. They will look to put the loss behind and register a win in the upcoming match.

DDC vs WCC weather report

The weather will be sunny with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

DDC vs WCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

DDC vs WCC player record

For Darwin, Jacob Dickman and Beau J Webster played well in the last match but were not able to save the team from defeat. Both players will be expected to score runs in the upcoming fixture. For Waratah Isaac W Conway and Dylan J Hunter played well in the last fixture and once again the team will hope for both players to do well in this fixture.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 team



DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction

As per our DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, WCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The DDC vs WCC player record and as a result, the DDC vs WCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DDC vs WCC Dream11 team and DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image NT Cricket / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.