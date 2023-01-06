DDCA Chief Rohan Jaitley Sacks Senior Selection Committee Over 'their Bizarre Decisions'

Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley has sacked the state's men's team selection committee over some "bizarre decisions" taken ahead of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. The decision comes a day after Delhi suffered a shocking defeat to Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy clash, in which the side lost six wickets for just 5 runs. DDCA director Shyam Sharma has said that the selection committee was not doing well and that their decisions were killing Delhi cricket.

Sharma explains Jaitley's decision

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sharma highlighted how the selection committee dropped a centurion giving a baseless excuse and didn't follow the orders of the board. Sharma said that the board had asked the committee to travel with 16 players but they were carrying 22 players in their Ranji squad. DDCA has appointed a new panel led by former cricketer Madan Lal to appoint the new selection committee.

"They are not doing well for Delhi cricket, their bizarre decisions are killing our cricket, imagine how can they drop a centurion in the next match by giving a baseless excuse. They didn't even follow the orders of the board. We told them to travel with 16 players but they are carrying 22 players. They don't inform us before taking any decision, so the President of DDCA decided to sack them", DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI.

"This year of Ranji season has ended for the Delhi team but we have to play the rest of the matches at the tournament. Unfortunately, we ended this season on a bad note but our new panel led by former cricketer Madan Lal will select the new panel soon and we will start on a fresh note soon," Sharma added.

Delhi's performance in the domestic circuit has not been up to the mark in recent years. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Delhi has failed to qualify for the next round after failing to win even a single game in the group stage. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over), Delhi failed to advance to the knockout stage of the competition. Meanwhile, Delhi lost the quarterfinals against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (20-over).

Image: Twitter/RohanJaitley

