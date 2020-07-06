DDCA Election Date To Be Announced On Tuesday As Four Directors Retire

The electoral process at Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has started as Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma set the ball rolling overseeing retirement of four of five Directors on Saturday as the date of election for the new directors and DDCA President will be announced on Tuesday.

In an order dated July 4, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) disclosed that an Apex Council meeting via video conference was held on Saturday with all 15 members including Rakesh Bansal (vice president), Vinod Tihara (secretary/director) and Rajan Manchanda (joint secretary) which oversaw the retirement of four directors of the association in a bid to vacate their post for the election of new directors.

After the draw of the lots, "Mr. S.N. Sharma is retained in the Apex Council as Director and the rest of the four Directors (i.e. Mr. Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, Mr. Apurv Jain, Mr. Alok Mittal and Mr. Nitin Gupta) stand retired from the Apex Council. In pursuance hereof, post(s) of 4 Director(s) stand vacant in Apex Council of DDCA," the order read.

Deepak Verma also informed that "a meeting with Navin Chawla (Electoral Officer) was held yesterday, which was also joined by Mr. S.K. Mendiratta (Ex Legal Advisor, ECI) and Mr. K.F. Wilfred (Ex Principal Secretary, ECI). Mr. S.K. Mendiratta and Mr. K.F. Wilfred will be assisting Mr. Navin Chawla in conducting the Elections. The said meeting continued for over one hour. In the said meeting, various modalities with respect to Elections were discussed and a common consensus after the meeting was that, time period of 6 weeks prescribed by Hon’ble High Court of Delhi is too short and DDCA may have to move to High Court for extension of time. It was further informed to everyone that, a meeting has again been scheduled with Mr. Navin Chawla and his team on Tuesday i.e. 07.07.2020, to further discuss regarding the Elections. Notice(s), Agenda and Date of Elections shall be intimated to everyone after this meeting on 07.07.2020."

Rohan Jaitley, son of former Finance Minister late Shri Arun Jaitley, will be contesting for the post of DDCA President and is likely to be elected unopposed as he seems to be a unanimous choice of both warring factions with the association.

