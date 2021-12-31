De Kock Retires: The Stunning Parallel Between Proteas Star & MS Dhoni's Goodbye In 2014

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock on Thursday announced retirement from Test cricket hours after Team India scripted history by defeating the Proteas in the first Test match in Centurion. In an official statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA), De Kock cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family as reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. The 29-year-old and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child in the coming days.

MS Dhoni's retirement

Earlier, former India skipper MS Dhoni had taken retirement from Test cricket in a similar fashion in 2014. Dhoni had announced his retirement midway through a series in Australia after the conclusion of the Boxing Day Test match on December 30. As De Kock does a Dhoni, here's a look at how the Ranchi-born cricketer shocked the world with sudden retirement in 2014.

After the completion of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where Dhoni had batted for hours to salvage the match on the final day's play, the BCCI released a press release announcing Dhoni's intention to retire from Test cricket. At the post-match press conference, Dhoni made no mention of his retirement.

According to reports, Dhoni had already notified the BCCI of his decision and arranged a meeting with his teammates to relay his wishes before addressing the press conference.

The BCCI then released a statement confirming Dhoni's retirement from the longest format. The BCCI thanked Dhoni for his services and announced Virat Kohli as the captain for the remainder of the series against Australia.

"One of India’s greatest Test captains under whose leadership India became the No. 1 team in the test rankings, MS Dhoni, has decided to retire from Test cricket citing the strain of playing all formats of cricket. BCCI, while respecting the decision of MS Dhoni to retire from Test cricket, wishes to thank him for his enormous contribution to Test cricket and the laurels that he has brought to India. Virat Kohli will be the captain of the Indian team for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be played in Sydney," BCCI had said in its statement.

Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket in a similar fashion. De Kock's retirement occurred not just during a Test series, like Dhoni did, but also on the final day of a Boxing Day Test match.

BREAKING: #Proteas wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family.



Full statement: https://t.co/Tssys5FJMI pic.twitter.com/kVO8d1e0Ex — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 30, 2021

Quinton de Kock has had a tremendous career since making his Test debut against Australia in 2014. In 54 games, the South African wicket-keeper batsman has amassed 3,300 runs at an average of 38.82. He has six centuries and 22 half-centuries in his career.

In June, he hit his highest score of 141 against the West Indies, and he joined Mark Boucher as the only South African wicket-keeper with 3,000 or more Test runs.

