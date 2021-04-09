De Kock To Miss IPL Opener Against RCB, MI To Field 'new Opening Pair', Franchise Confirms

Heading into the tough opening contest against Royal Challengers Banglore, defending champions Mumbai Indians have confirmed that South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will not be available for the IPL 2021 season opener. Having arrived in India amidst the South Africa - Pakistan ODI series, the Proteas star is yet to complete his mandatory 7-day quarantine. The franchise has said that the RCB-MI match on Friday evening will see a 'new pair' opening the innings.

It is expected the Australian power-hitter Chris Lynn will get a go-ahead to partner Rohit Sharma after he missed the season entirely last year owing to de Kock's fine form. However, the opening game could allow Mumbai the freedom to try and test. The match could also see Ishan Kishan open the innings with Rohit Sharma after the opening pair successfully tormented England in a T20 game for India recently. MI will be hoping to break their jinx of failing to win season openers since 2013 by fielding a strong XI in the IPL 2021 opening game.

Ahead of the opening game, skipper Rohit Sharma remarked that the feeling in the Mumbai camp is electric and upbeat. Excited with some fresh faces in the squad, Sharma hopes to continue things from where the champions left off in UAE. "The feeling in the camp is absolutely electric and upbeat. It is the start of the new season, we all know that. The guys are very excited to get going. We've got some new faces in the squad as well which is exciting. IPL is always an exciting time and coming off from playing a lot of cricket as well. So, looking forward to get going. I think it is going to be a good one this year as well. Hopefully, we can do the right things. We can continue from where we left in Dubai," Rohit said in a video posted by the MI on their official Twitter handle.

Talking about the New Zealand trio of Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Jimmy Neesham, Sharma welcomed them out of the quarantine. "It is good to have Jimmy Neesham for the first time in the MI squad and Adam Milne, who's been part of the MI before. Good to have him back as well. Of course, Trent who played a big part last season for us, we expect nothing less from him this year as well," Rohit said.

RCB vs MI in IPL opener

The two teams have played 27 matches between them, with MI winning 17 out of them and drawing none. Virat Kohli has the most runs for RCB vs MI, at 695. For MI, Kieron Pollard has the most runs - 539.

Virat Kohli-led RCB will be hoping for a change in fortunes and eye their maiden title win this year. RCB had made it to the finals thrice (2009,2011, & 2016) editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions. The squad has added some fiery arsenal in the form of explosive Glenn Maxwell and Kylie Jamieson. The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show in 2020 as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition.