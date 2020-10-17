De Villiers' Stunning Knock Helps Bangalore Win Thriller Vs Rajasthan, Fans Ecstatic

Bangalore defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets at Dubai in the 33rd match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. AB de Villiers starred with the bat in the closing stages of the game and he was ably supported by Gurkeerat Mann Singh from the other end. For his run-chase heroics, the South African batting superstar was also adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

IPL news: AB de Villiers stars in Bangalore’s dramatic win over Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020

Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers secures win for Bangalore

The Bangalore batsmen overhauled Rajasthan’s 177-6 with two balls to spare. Coming in to bat at No. 4, AB de Villiers scored a sparkling 55* off just 22 balls in an enterprising innings laced with a boundary and six brobdingnagian maximums. He struck Rajasthan’s veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat for three successive sixes in the penultimate over of the match and then struck England star Jofra Archer for another six in the final over to finish the proceedings.

Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to AB de Villiers whirlwind knock against the Rajasthan bowlers, which helped his side pull off a dramatic victory at Dubai.

There is no player like AB de Villiers a dangerous bestman 💪💪 — Aryan Choudhary (@iamradhe18) October 17, 2020

He's a magician..knows how to bounce back ❤️❤️👏👏what an incredible innings by @ABdeVilliers17 outstanding performance with @gurkeeratmann22 👏ABdeVilliers is just awesome excellent player #mr360° — Dhruv Chandak (@DhruvChandak2) October 17, 2020

ABD Another name for Brilliance 👏👏👏 — 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖓 𝕽𝖆𝖏𝖕𝖚𝖙 ⍟ (@RajputReal1) October 17, 2020

What a legend , Ab De Villers with a six to end it. RCB got a great chance in this tournament. RR have been underwhelming this season so far. — Parth-Phoenix Pandya (@KangaphantPTG) October 17, 2020

IPL news: A recap of the Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 contest

Prior to the match, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Robin Uthappa struck form as he was promoted to open the innings, scoring 41 off just 22 balls. Smith and Jos Buttler later contributed with 57 and 24 runs respectively to provide the finishing touches to Rajasthan's innings. Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-26 off his four overs.

Bangalore’s run chase began with Aaron Finch (14 runs) losing his wicket with just 23 on the board. Devdutt Padikkal (35 off 37 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (43 off 32 balls) then formed a 79-run second-wicket stand before losing their wickets off consecutive deliveries. AB de Villiers was joined by Gurkeerat Mann Singh at 102-3 and the duo steered Bangalore to victory in the final over of the match.

Image source: IPLT20.com

