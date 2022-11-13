De Villiers Vows To 'return For Rematch' After Playing Gully Cricket With Locals In Mumbai

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers took to his official social media on Saturday and shared a picture of him playing gully cricket. As he captioned it, the crowd is seen clapping and chanting ‘ABD’ as de Villiers hits the ball straight down the road leaving the onlookers in awe. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore power-hitter practiced big hits as he indulged in a gully cricket session.

“A week ago this was my moment in the spotlight! Crowd clapping and chanting ABD, gentle away shape with a hard plastic ball on a fairly good wicket— play and miss! Sighs from the crowd. Back to the drawing board for now, but I’ll return for a rematch,” De Villiers wrote. Earlier last week, a video of the South African superstar batting in the streets of Mumbai went viral on social media.

AB de Villiers' Instagram post about playing gully cricket in India

De Villiers enjoys gully cricket in Mumbai streets: Watch viral video

“AB owns Mumbai streets,” a fan wrote on Twitter reacting to the video. At the same time, another fan hilariously said, “Gully cricket is so difficult than you play in the stadiums." Here’s a look at the video featuring AB de Villiers, playing gully cricket in Mumbai streets.

AB De Villiers playing street cricket with fans in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/diVDLx86BH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2022

Know why AB de Villiers visited India ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

De Villiers reportedly visited India potentially to discuss a future role with his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It is pertinent to mention that the IPL teams have already started preparations for IPL 2023, with the mini-auction scheduled to be held in the coming month. Meanwhile, de Villiers was also spotted having tea at a roadside shop in Mumbai.

South African cricket star also spotted having tea at Mumbai roadside stall

The iconic Proteas cricketer enjoying tea at the local shop became a talking point for fans on the internet. Fans later revealed de Villiers was actually in Mumbai for an advertisement shoot. Reacting to de Villiers’ pictures, fans hailed the former South Africa skipper for his humility and down-to-earth attitude. AB de Villiers is one of the most loved and adored international cricketers among the Indian sports fans.

AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.



An absolute humble and down to earth character. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hfVW6ZnjSH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2022