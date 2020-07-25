'This Break Might Be Fantastic For Him', Dean Jones On MSD's Long Sabbatical From Cricket

Dean Jones feels that the extended break might benefit Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester on July 10, 2019. As he did not play any competitive cricket after that, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was left out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season as well.

'This break might be fantastic for him': Dean Jones

“At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he’s away, but if he doesn’t do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he’s left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this. Trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break,” said Dean Jones while speaking to the Times of India. “He (MS Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is ‘great’. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India’s biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik-Pandya. Yes. Just comes down to your balance", the 1987 World Cup winner added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8 and the complete schedule of the tournament will be out next week. Meanwhile, neither the team management nor the cricket board itself has confirmed anything on MS Dhoni's future in the 22 yards.

