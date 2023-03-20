Deandra Dottin Makes Shocking Claims On WPL Snub, Calls Out GG For 'bewildering Reasoning'

Caribbean cricket star Deandra Dottin took to her official Twitter handle on Sunday and called out the Gujarat Giants franchise for her surprise exclusion from the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). The 31-year-old was bought by the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants for ₹60 lakhs (US$ 73,000 approximately) in the WPL 2023 Auction. However, on the eve of the maiden WPL match, GG revealed that Dotting has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Kim Garth in the 18-member squad.

While reports claimed she was recovering from a medical condition, she clarified about being fit just hours ahead of the tournament opener. After suffering a mammoth 143-run loss to Mumbai Indians in their opening game, GG issued a statement saying that they didn’t receive the medical clearance from the West Indies all-rounder. However, around a fortnight after the WPL 2023 commenced, Dottin posted a long statement on social media, describing the series of events leading up to her snub from the marquee T20 league.

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

Deandra Dottin was asked to rest until February 13

Revealing her side, Dottin admitted that she experienced minor abdominal pain and swelling, and sought treatment for the same in December 2022. After consulting a few more specialists, she was asked to rest until February 13 and was cleared to resume training or playing activities from February 14. The player then added that she conveyed the same to the GG physiotherapist, but the entire matter was misconstrued and later conveyed to GG management as she is 'Experiencing abdominal pain post-session'.

Meanwhile, the team asked her to get assessed in Canada after she got medical clearance on February 20. However, less than a week later, she was again asked to submit the fitness report with the latest scans. Despite submitting the report on February 25, the player revealed that she was asked to produce a new scan on March 1.

"They would, thus, formally be seeking to replace me in the League"

“Whilst I was trying my utmost to arrange an expedited CT scan in accordance with the various deadlines I was being served, I received yet another email the following day (Monday, 27th February), this time from the Head of Adani Sportsline, stating that they were unable to find me a timely appointment at a private hospital from their end and that they would, thus, formally be seeking to replace me in the League,” an excerpt of Dottin’s statement read. Here’s a look at Deandra Dottin’s full statement on her omission from the WPL 2023.