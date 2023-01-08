'Dear Cricket Please Give Me A Chance': Former KXIP Player Pens Heartfelt Note On Twitter

Former Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) spinner Shivam Sharma took to his official social media account to pen an emotional note, requesting one more chance to prove himself. The 29-year-old wrote a similar post to the one Jaydev Unadkat wrote a few weeks ago before he was given an opportunity with the Test side against Bangladesh.

'If good performances really count...': Shivam writes emotional plea

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shivam Sharma wrote, "If good performances really do count then Dear CRICKET, I deserve a chance, Please give me one and I'll make you proud... Promise !!" The 29-year-old, who captained the Delhi U-19 team, interestingly made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) before playing for his state at the senior level. He joined KXIP for Rs 10 lakh in the 2014 season.

As for his last domestic game, it came in the 2021 Vijay Hazare trophy against Hyderabad. In that match, Shivam Sharma scored 17 runs and bowled eight overs, following which he ended with figures of 1/53. Since then, he has not represented Delhi in a List A game or a first-class match.

Punjab Kings will hope to impress in IPL 2023

As for Punjab Kings (PBKS), they will hope to have a strong IPL 2023 season after making one of the biggest buys in the tournament's auction history. PBKS bought England all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping Rs 18.50 crores. Other than Curran, PBKS also bought star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza (Rs 50 lakhs), Harpreet Bhatia (Rs 40 lakhs), Vidwath Kaverappa (Rs 20 lakhs), Mohit Rathee (Rs 20 lakhs), and Shivam Singh (Rs 20 lakhs).

PBKS have made these additions to a list of an already existing strong squad that contains the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Arshdeep Singh. The only major loss to their squad has been the release of captain Mayank Agarwal. As for the retained players, the full list is stated below:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse