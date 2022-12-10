'Dear Red Ball': Unadkat's Heartfelt Post Days Before Test Call-up Is One Not To Be Missed

Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has reportedly been added to the Indian Test team for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh. Unadkat has been picked as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. Unadkat is returning to the Indian Test squad after a gap of 12 years. He was not part of the initial squad but has now been added after Mohammed Shami's earlier replacement Mukesh Kumar was also injured.

After Unadkat's inclusion in the team, his 11-month-old tweet has resurfaced, where he talked about wanting to play a Test match for India again. "Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise!" Unadkat had shared earlier this year after being snubbed from the South Africa series. In the same post, a troll had said that he is finished, to which Unadkat responded "Nope, not yet."

Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022

U r finished — uday (@meremaarzi) January 4, 2022

Nop.. not yet! 😉 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022

Unadkat's First-Class career

Unadkat has played 96 First-Class games in his career and has picked 353 wickets at an average of 23.04 and an economy rate of 2.94. He has 18 four-wicket hauls, 20 five-wicket hauls, and five 10-fers to his name. As far as Unadkat's red-ball record for India is concerned, the 31-year-old has played just one Test match for team India, which came against South Africa in December 2010. Since then, he has played seven ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals but has not received regular chances due to his inconsistent performances.

Unadkat recently helped his side Saurashtra win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, picking 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.10 and an economy rate of 3.33. He is currently in Rajkot waiting for his visa. Once he gets his documents ready, he will fly out to Bangladesh to take part in the first Test match on December 14.

Image: PTI