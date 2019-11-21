DEB Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squad News And More Details

The Delhi Bulls will face the Maratha Arabians in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 21 at 5:00 PM IST. Let us take a look at their squads and a Dream11 line-up for the match.

DEB VS MAR Dream11: Squads

Delhi Bulls

Eoin Morgan (C), Kusal Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Usman, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Adil Rashid, Dusmantha Chameera, David Willey, Paul Stirling, Zaheer Khan, Tobias Visee and Waheed Ahmed.

Maratha Arabians

Chris Lynn (C), Dwayne Bravo, Yuvraj Singh, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Adam Lyth, Mohammed Qasim, Dasun Shanaka, Chadwick Walton, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Fuller and Wanindu Hasaranga.

DEB VS MAR Dream11 line-up

Wicket Keeper: Kusal Perera (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Eoin Morgan (captain)

All-Rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Yuvraj Singh

Bowlers: Mitchell McClenaghan, Ravi Rampaul, Dusmantha Chameera

DEB VS MAR Dream11 form guide

Delhi Bulls lost their first fixture of the Super League round by 6 wickets to defending champions Northern Warriors and will be looking to bounce back. The Bulls have played four games but have managed to pull off only one win while losing twice. They are currently at the bottom of the Super League table. Meanwhile, the Maratha Arabians are currently third with two wins in four games.

DEB VS MAR Dream11 prediction

Kusal Perera has been in decent form for the Bulls and should be the ideal pick for the wicket-keeper slot. Eoin Morgan has scored 156 runs so far and has been the best among the Delhi Bulls batsmen. The two players are set to make the matchup an extremely one, as the Arabians seem to be heavily reliant on Lynn and Malinga to deliver for them.

