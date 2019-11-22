DEB Vs QAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match News

The 22nd match of the ongoing 2019 T10 League will be played between Delhi Bulls and Qalandars. Their 10-overs Super League fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST on Friday, November 22.

DEB vs QAL Dream11 prediction

The ongoing third season of T10 League started on November 15 with a Group B clash. Qalandars have won two and lost two out of their five Group Stage and Super League matches so far. Their game against Team Abu Dhabi on November 15, ended in a thrilling tie. They are currently placed fifth on the Super League points table. Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, have won just one out of their five and are positioned seventh on the table. It makes Qalandars as the favourites to win the match.

DEB vs QAL squads

DEB Squad

Kusal Perera (wk), Paul Stirling, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Waheed Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Will Jacks, Khary Pierre, Muhammad Usman, Aamer Yamin, Tobias Visee, Dushmantha Chameera, Sohail Tanvir, Zaheer Khan, Shoaib Malik

QAL Squad

Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan (C), Philip Salt (wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Imran Nazir, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Peter Trego, Shahid Afridi

DEB vs QAL Dream11 team

Keeper – Kusal Perera (VC)

All-rounder – Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, David Willey

Batsmen – Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, Philip Salt

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Waheed Ahmed

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

