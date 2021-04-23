Last Updated:

Debutant Arshad Iqbal's Nasty Bouncer Breaks Kamunhukamwe's Helmet; Netizens Impressed

In his debut match, Arshad impressed the people on social media with his speed and he also bowled an economical spell in his debut match against Zimbabwe

Ujjwal Samrat
Amidst the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, debutant Arshad Iqbal's nasty bouncer hit Tinashe Kamunhukamwe on his head. Fighting to remain alive in the three-match T20 series, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam elected to bowl first and included Twenty-year-old right-arm pacer, Arshad Iqbal, in the squad. Arshad Iqbal replaced Mohammad Nawaz as Pakistan opted for a pace-heavy attack. 

In his debut match, Arshad impressed the people on social media with his speed and he also bowled an economical spell in his debut match against Zimbabwe. However, his bouncer in the seventh over hit Kamunhukamwe which actually broke his helmet cover. The video of Arshad Iqbal's bouncer has now gone viral on social media and the netizens are quite impressed with the debutant. 

Some people on social media are praising the pace of Arshad, while some took a sigh of relief that Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was fine after being hit on his head:

This Is What Netizens Have To Say:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20:

Invited to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a total of 118 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe have had to alter their line-up too. Captain Sean Williams sat out this match as Brendan Taylor, who has returned from an illness, replaced him as captain. Williams was forced to miss the match as he recuperates from a soft tissue injury to his left hand. Talking about Pakistan's bowling, every bowler got a wicket, however, Mohammad Hunain and Danish Aziz shared two wickets each. Debutant Arshad Iqbal got his first wicket as he dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani on 13. 

(Image Credits: Prince Sports)

