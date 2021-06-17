Debutant Shafali Verma Takes Brilliant One-handed Catch At India Vs Eng W-Test | WATCH

Young batting-sensation Shafali Verma made a remarkable Test debut against England in the opening India vs England Women's Test match after she took a one-handed catch to dismiss an in-form Tammy Beaumont. In the 49th over, conventional off-spin bowling from Sneh Rana helped outfoxed Beaumont who decided to play the delivery at short leg. Shafali Verma quickly jumped on the opportunity and scooped in to catch the delivery with just one hand inches off the ground to dismiss Beaumont at 66. The 17-year-old batswoman from Rohtak is India's third-youngest woman to play Test cricket for India. Notably, this was also debutant Sneh Rana's maiden wicket in Test cricket.

Watch the Shafali Verma catch that dismissed Tammy Beaumont

What a stunner !Wicket Keeper for Haryana and fielder for national side @TheShafaliVerma 👏👏 ! Big debut wkt for @SnehRana15 🙌 . #INDVSENG pic.twitter.com/09q5Ne1qpR — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) June 16, 2021

India vs England Women's Test Match

The India vs England Women's Test Match opened with the hosts choosing to bat first. Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield Hill asserted their authority through the first hour and put up a fifty-run opening stand against the Mithali Raj-led Indian side. However, Winfield Hill's fearless playing cost her the game and helped debutant Pooja Vastrakar provide a timely breakthrough to the Indian side to cut through the 69-run opening partnership. Heather Knight who joined Beaumont after Lauren's dismissal began piling up runs swiftly racing to 30 and helping Tammy reach her second Test fifty. However, Shafali Verma's crucial catch helped reign in an out-of-control England to a score of 269/6 on Day 1. The Indian women are yet to bat.

India's Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.