Deepak Chahar Almost Runs Out Stubbs At Non-striker's End Before Pulling Out; WATCH

The 16th over of the ongoing third and final India vs South Africa T20I match witnessed drama towards the end of the first innings as fast bowler Deepak Chahar attempted to run out Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker's end before pulling out. This form of dismissal has gained plenty of attraction in the past few weeks ever since Team India women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma run out England batter Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end.

Chahar attempts to run out Stubbs at non-striker's end

As seen in the video below, Deepak Chahar stopped his run-up midway and attempted to run-out non-striker Tristan Stubbs, who was comfortably out of the crease. The 30-year-old eventually decided against it and gave a smile before walking back for his run-up for the next delivery.

Deepak chahar trying to run out non striker Stubbs #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zXvVOztHlj — Latest_News_update_official💫💫💫 (@ramvish93296061) October 4, 2022

Deepak Chahar Attempted Mankand IND vs SA pic.twitter.com/Ov9pcKLw6D — MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) October 4, 2022

IND vs SA: South Africa set a target of 228 runs

Left-hander Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls to fire South Africa to a formidable 227 for three in the third T20 International as Indian bowlers once again faltered under pressure on Tuesday. T20 World Cup-bound Harshal Patel (0/49) continued to leak a lot of runs, in what was a forgettable night for all four Indian pacers. Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav also went for more than 11 runs per over as they were put to the sword by Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43 balls).

In reply, India has managed to score 86 runs for the loss of five wickets at the end of eight overs with all-rounder Axar Patel and Harshal Patel at the crease. Both players are the new men in after Dinesh Karthik and in-form Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed in quick succession.

While Suryakumar just managed to score eight runs, Karthik played an outstanding knock. He smacked 46 runs off just 21 deliveries, an inning that included four fours and four sixes. Despite such a fantastic knock from Karthik, the Men in Blue still require 150 runs off the last 13 overs if they are to clean sweep the series 3-0.

