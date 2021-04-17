Deepak Chahar Decodes The 'Dream Ball' That Castled Mayank Agarwal In The Very First Over

Chennai Super Kings' frontline pacer Deepak Chahar has said that he loved getting the wicket of Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal off a 'Dream Ball' during their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Chahar provided the breakthrough for CSK in the very first over of the game by castling a clueless Agarwal with an outstanding delivery that ended up leaving him clueless.

'A dream ball for a bowler': Deepak Chahar

"I think the first wicket (Mayank Agarwal). It's a dream ball for every fast bowler you know? Pitching on middle-stump, hitting the top of off and coach's delight and every coach says 'hit on top of off stump'. So I think that was the one for me", said Chahar during the post-match presentation.

"It's the ball I dream about. The outswinger. You want to bowl that ball pitching on middle-stump and hitting on top of off-stump," he added.

The CSK speedster finished with figures of 4/13 from his four overs at an economy rate of 3.25 including a maiden.

Deepak Chahar's 'dream delivery' to castle Mayank Agarwal

This happened in the very first over of the contest when Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had given the new ball to Chahar and he lived up to the expectations. On the fourth delivery, Deepak had bowled a good length delivery that pitched on the middle and off stump as Agarwal looked to defend it. However, the ball shaped away late after pitching, and not only did it successfully beat the batsman's defence but also ended up hitting the top of off stump as the Punjab opener walked back to the dugout for a silver duck.

CSK register their first win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the on-field action, being asked to bat first after losing the toss, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals as Chennai bowlers applied breaks on their momentum by chipping in with wickets. Only Shahrukh Khan waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 47 as most of the batsmen could not even breach double figures and in the end, the runners-up of the 2014 edition were restricted to a paltry total of 106/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the three-time champions made easy work of this run chase despite losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply. Veteran batsmen Faf du Plessis (36*), and, Moeen Ali (46) successfully anchored Chennai's run chase as the former champions got past the finish line by six wickets and 26 balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of this season.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)