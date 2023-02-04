Deepak Chahar Gets Robbed By A Monkey In Rishikesh; 'I Was Trying To Be Friends'

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen interacting with a monkey who was visiting his room in Rishikesh. He captioned the video, “I was trying to be friends with this guy but he robbed me, this is what happens with us all the time." The Chennai Super Kings bowler offered the monkey an apple but instead, the creature ran away with a couple of bananas from his room.

The video kicked off with the monkey raiding Deepak Chahar's hotel balcony in Rishikesh and the fast bowler offered him an apple. But the animal refused to give up and entered his room. All of his efforts went in vain and it ran away with two bananas.

Deepak's wife couldn't stop herself and commented on his post, “Your new best friend, Hope I get to meet him too tomorrow”.

Chahar's recent injury issues have kept them on the periphery of the Indian team as the bowler has suffered a number of severe injuries in recent times. Despite making his debut in 2018 the 30-year-old has only appeared in 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is due to his persistent injury issues. He suffered a quadricep tear on his right leg against West Indies last year and further had a setback in his rehabilitation which saw him miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

Bowler and a handy batsman

The player returned to the Team India fold against Bangladesh but had another injury during the second ODI in that series. Since then, he has been taking his time out and could be seen visiting various places. It remains to be seen whether he can prove his fitness in time to be back in contention for the World Cup.

The bowler is also a handy batsman in the lower middle order and can swing his batsman if needed. His highest score of 69 in ODIs speaks volumes about his batting prowess.