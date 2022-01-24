Deepak Chahar In Tears After His 54 Run Knock Against SA Goes In Vain: WATCH

India's chance of finishing the South Africa tour on a high suffered a major setback following a four-run loss in the final ODI on Sunday. The KL Rahul led team had already lost the series following the loss in the first two ODI's and were playing for pride in the final match of the series. The team still fell short despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Deepak Chahar. Chahar once again played an important knock which almost sealed the match for Men in Blue but the team come up short.

India vs South Africa: Deepak Chahar in tears after a heartbreaking loss

While India looked down and out in the contest, it was Deepak Chahar's knock that kept the team's hope alive of winning the match. The bowling all-rounder hit 54 runs off 34 balls while chasing the target of 288 runs. The Men in Blue looked to be heading for victory till the time he stayed in the middle. His stay was ended after being caught by Dwaine Pretorius off Lungi Ngidi with India just 10 runs away from the target. Following his dismissal, India struggled to score runs and came up short by 4 runs. Following his dismissal Deepak Chahar was left gutted and after the final wicket fell the pacer was left in tears.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI highlights

India after winning the toss asked South Africa to bat first at Newlands. Quinton de Kock lost his opening partner Janneman Malan quite early with Deepak Chahar taking his wicket. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram did not trouble the scoreboard much due to their short stay at the crease. Bavuma was runout by a direct hit from counterpart KL Rahul while Markram was dismissed by Chahar. de Kock and van der Dussen added 144 runs for the fourth wicket.

De Kock struck 124 off 130 balls to bring up his sixth ODI century. The wicketkeeper-batsman equalled AB de Villiers' record of scoring the most hundreds against India by a South African. De Kock got out to a Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) short ball, giving Shikhar Dhawan a simple catch at deep square leg, and then, Chahal dismissed van der Dussen brilliant caught by Iyer in the deep as South Africa ended with a total of 287 onboard.

India lost KL Rahul while chasing the target of 288 runs to win. Shikhar Dhawan who has been in fine form during the series and Virat Kohli put up a strong partnership to steady India's innings. Virat Kohli scored 65 off 83 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan scored 61 off 73 balls. Once both the set batsman were dismissed India looked to be in trouble until Deepak Chahar's 54 off 34 balls almost brought India close to winning only to fell short of the target.