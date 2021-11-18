Deepak Chahar Posts Throwback Picture With Rohit Sharma; 'Same Ground After 15 Years'

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar made his international debut in front of a home crowd in Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. Chahar was a member of the 11-man squad that played New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Because it was Rohit Sharma's first assignment as Team India's regular captain and Rahul Dravid's first outing as a full-time coach, the match was crucial. Chahar took to social media after the game to share a throwback photo with Sharma. Chahar is seen in the collage posing alongside a young Rohit Sharma, who had likely just begun his international career, as well as another photo of the two standing together in Indian colours.

"Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years. Me and Rohit Bhiaya we both didn’t have beard that time @rohitsharma45 #moment #bleedblue,"Chahar captioned his post on Instagram. The post has garnered over 2,47,000 likes since being shared by Chahar a couple of hours ago. Rohit Sharma's IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians took to the comment section of the post to leave an emoticon with heart-shaped eyes. "Back into memory lane," Mumbai Indians wrote.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match between India and New Zealand is concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the toss and elected to field first. Indian bowlers restricted the Kiwis for 164/6 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman were the only batters who scored for the Blackcaps as they smashed a half-century each. Guptill scored 70 off 42 balls and Chapman hit 63 off 50 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each, while Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj picked one each.

In reply, India chased down the target with a small stutter. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up an explosive batting show in the powerplay before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 15 runs. Rohit went on to score 48 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult. Suryakumar Yadav scored a magnificent 62 off 40 balls before Boult struck again in the 17th over. India then lost two wickets in quick succession to face the small stutter but eventually, Rishabh Pant, who hit 17 off 17 balls, finished the game for his side. India won the match by 5 wickets.

Image: DeepakChahar/Insta