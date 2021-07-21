Deepak Chahar Reveals What Dravid Told Him During Run Chase Against Sri Lanka In 2nd ODI

Deepak Chahar, Team India bowler, demolished the Sri Lankan attack on Tuesday, July 20, not just with his ball, as he usually does, but with his bat too, as he and another tailender, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, helped India chase down a target of 276 runs. Deepak Chahar finished the game as the highest run-scorer for his side and remained unbeaten at 69 off 82 balls while, India won by 3 wickets. However, at one point it looked as if the match is going to slip from India's hands as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was reeling at 193/7 in 35.1 overs. But Chahar and Bhuvneshwar took charge and completed the run chase for India with a record eighth-wicket partnership of 84 off 82 balls.

During the post-match presentation, Chahar revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had sent a message between overs, asking him to "play all the balls". Chahar, while speaking to the Sony TV presenter, said he had played a few innings for India A before and Dravid knew he could do it again for his side. The 28-year-old said Dravid told him he is good enough to bat at No. 7, adding "He has belief in me". Chahar quipped, "Hopefully, I don't have to bat in the upcoming matches".

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

After losing the toss yet again, Team India was asked to take the field in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Indian bowlers failed to put pressure on Sri Lankan batsmen during the first 10 overs game, allowing them to flourish as they put up a partnership of 77 runs. A few dropped catches also allowed the batters to stay on the crease longer. Yuzvendra Chahal provided the breakthrough as he picked two back-to-back wickets on the same over - Minod Bhanuka for 36 runs and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a duck.

Avishka Fernando was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar moments after, the Sri Lankan opener reached his first half-century in the series. Dhananjaya de Silva went next for 32 runs as he was dismissed by Chahar. Charith Asalanka scored an important 65 off 68 balls before being dismissed by Kumar. Chamika Karunaratne once again came and scored some quick runs for his side as he remained unbeaten at 44 off 33 balls to take Sri Lanka to a decent total of 275 runs in 50 overs.

India suffered an early blow as opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 13 runs. India lost Ishan Kishan for just 1 run in the 5th over of the match. India skipper Dhawan went next for 29 off 38 balls and Hasaranga was the hero once again. Suryakumar Yadav was looking in great touch right from the first ball that he faced. Suryakumar went on to score a beautiful half-century before being dismissed for 53 off 44 balls. Krunal Pandya also contributed some runs for the side as he scored 35 off 54 balls. However, it was the partnership between Chahar and Bhuvneshwar that won the match and the series for Team India.

Image: AshwinTweetz/AdmirerXVirat/Twitter