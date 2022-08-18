Deepak Chahar Rues Lack Of Batting Opportunities; 'Last Year, I Batted In Just 4 Matches'

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has expressed his regret over not getting enough batting opportunities while playing for the country. Chahar, who made his return to the national side during the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday, spoke about his long hiatus from the game and also his fitness status. Chahar revealed that he had been working on his batting for many years but gets very less opportunities while playing for India. Chahar said that last year he got to bat in just four matches, adding "I did well, so hoping to do well if I get a chance".

"It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back. Tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower order. It is about performing and I don't think about opportunities. It should help the seam bowlers due to the cool breeze. The stats also suggest that it helps fast bowlers early in the morning. I have been working on my batting for many years but I get very less opportunities. Last year I batted in just four matches and I did well, so hoping to do well if I get a chance," Chahar said before the start of the 1st ODI on Thursday.

Deepak Chahar's injury & comeback

Chahar has come into the side after missing out on playing competitive cricket for India for five months. The last time Chahar played for India was back in February 2022. He was part of the Indian squad that competed in three T20Is against the West Indies. Chahar picked three wickets in the series and scored zero runs as did not get an opportunity to bat. Prior to competing in the T20I series against West Indies, Chahar played two ODI matches. He scored 54 and 38 runs in the two ODI games that he played.

Chahar was re-acquired by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 14 crores ahead of IPL 2022. However, his participation in the league was hampered owing to a back injury that saw him miss the entire tournament. Chahar went to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover from the injury that he had sustained during the T20I series against the West Indies.

Image: BCCI